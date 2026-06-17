Yankees Nation Goes Ballistic Against Austin Wells as No. 1 Prospect Suffers Scary Injury

While the New York Yankees are leading the AL East with a 44-27 record, there is much more devastating news developing in the Triple-A. Austin Wells is currently in rehab with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, injured George Lombard Jr. with a one-hop throw. He left the game in the fifth inning, and the Yankees have yet to update on his injury. However, just as Lombard was increasingly viewed as the Yankees’ future shortstop replacing Anthony Volpe, this injury served as a brutal gut-punch to the fans.

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Guess what, Wells is facing the fans’ wrath for complicating the Yankees’ infield woes.

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“George Lombard Jr. was removed from his game tonight after injuring himself while receiving a throw on a stolen base attempt,” Talkin’ Yanks shared via X.

Scranton was playing against the Columbus Clippers on Tuesday with Wells guarding from behind the home plate. At the bottom of the fourth inning, the Clippers attempted a stolen base at second base. Lombard took the guard as Wells threw a laser from the home plate. But the throw was away from the bag, and as Lombard reached out to catch, Clippers’ Bo Naylor slid to his left hand, knocking his gloves.

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Lombard was visibly in pain but stayed in the game to finish the inning. However, in the next inning, Kenedy Corona replaced him at shortstop.

Scranton has yet to update us about the severity of Lombard’s injury. However, the Yankees fans are concerned about losing a .258 slugger, who was in line to take over from Volpe in MLB. “It’s not out of the question that George Lombard is the SS on August 1st,” Joel Sherman said about the Yankees’ No. 1 propsect. Lombard currently has a 21% SO rate compared to Volpe’s 22% this year. While Lombard is putting up a.984 fielding percentage, Volpe is coming off with a league-leading 19 errors from 2025.

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This means Volpe will continue with the Yankees for now, and any rumors around his potential demotion to Triple-A would now be put to rest. According to the fans, the entire blame is on Austin Wells for complicating the Yankees’ plan. Wells was batting .166 before entering the IL, and fans may not have missed him much. But just as the Yankees’ top prospect is at risk of an injury, the fans are left unimpressed.

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Austin Wells gets called out by the Yankees fans

As per the Yankees fans, Wells didn’t do any good in MLB, and now he is struggling in the minors as well. “Austin Wells is still f—— us even from triple A,” one fan said. “Nice throw, Wells. F—— loser,” another added.

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Through the first 47 games this year, Wells slashed just .166/.278/.255 with an uncharacteristically low .533 OPS and only 4 home runs. Pitchers have exploited him by throwing breaking balls out of the zone. In a game against the New York Mets last month, he entered as a defensive replacement. In the seventh inning with the bases loaded and two outs, he failed to capitalize. Again, in the 10th inning, with runners on first and second and only one out, he quickly put the rally to bed in a game the Yankees went on to lose 7-6.

So, the fans were already pissed with him, and just when his throw caused Lombard to leave the field, the fans couldn’t keep calm.

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“They waited long enough that he got injured. Now we get Volpe forever,” one user feared. “We’re gonna be stuck with Volpe for a while. Hope Lombard is okay, and it was just a stinger,” one more agreed.

Volpe could manage only 1 homer so far this year and has already made 2 errors in defense. Aaron Boone is currently juggling the shortstop duties between him and Jose Caballero. However, with how Lombard is hitting in the minors, he is the Yankees’ future shortstop. If injury lingers, Volpe would stay as the starting shortstop, and that’s something the fans are not willing to accept.

“Wells can’t hit or throw holy s—,” one user remarked. Wells failed to make hard contact before his injury, and now he is failing to put a good throw. Austin Wells is nearing his MLB return, and with him, Volpe would also continue. Something the Yankees fans might not be asking for.