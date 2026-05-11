Yankees Nation Hold Breath as Inform SS Faces Injury Scare

The Yankees fans and insiders asked Aaron Boone not to make any changes at shortstop as Anthony Volpe returned from injury. The Yankees’ front office listened and optioned Volpe to the minors. Meanwhile, Jose Caballero is putting up some hot numbers at shortstop, hitting .259.

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However, the baseball god might also prefer not to see the Yankees dominate across all departments. The Yankees are currently 26-15 and second in the AL East, but the latest injury scare is not only making the fans hold their breath but also suggesting a shakeup at shortstop.

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“Jose Caballero is out of tonight’s lineup after hurting his right middle finger diving into the bag yesterday, per Bryan Hoch. He will undergo an MRI, but does not believe it is fractured,” Talkin’ Yanks shared via X.

This might be the worst update the Yankees fans would want to hear. Caballero made a rough dive into first base on Sunday against the Brewers. His right middle finger took the beating. There were no updates before, but he is now reportedly missing Monday’s game against the Orioles. The Yankees have included Max Schuemann replacing Caballero at shortstop.

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The only hope is that the chance of fracture is less.

The Yankees’ missing Caballero means a lot. Last year, the Yankees landed him at the second leg of the season amid Volpe’s continued struggle. Caballero was signed for $2 million, and he finished the season with the Yankees, stealing 5 bases at .266. This year, Caballero is proving to be the Yankees’ top stolen base option. He already stole 10th bag this year. Moreover, last month, Caballero batted .377, further closing the door for Volpe to make the active roster.

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In terms of defense stats, Caballero is leading all MLB shortstops with 9 DRS and providing high-level utility, including strong range, with a Fielding Run Value in the 78th percentile. So, missing him means a lot for the Yankees.

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Giancarlo Stanton and Jasson Dominguez are already sidelined with injuries, which is taking a toll on the Yankees’ offense. Now, if Caballero hits the IL day-to-day, Boone needs to check the next-best option. And this is where the fans are panicked more.

For the Yankees, the next best option after Caballero at shortstop is Anthony Volpe. He batted .212 last year and committed a league-leading 19 errors. “So, if you’re the Yankees, why disrupt a good thing? Keep Anthony Volpe in the minors, and say hey, we want you to get a full spring training coming off that shoulder surgery, and if Caballero slows down, then you have a decision to make,” MLB insider Ken Rosenthal said about Volpe.

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While Rosenthal hinted at Volpe’s return only if Caballero struggles, his injury could also benefit the former. No wonder the Yankees fans have hit the panic button.

The Yankees fans are fearing a repetition of 2025

Last year, Boone was called out several times to drop Volpe and play Caballero. However, the Yankees’ front office stayed firm about Volpe being their starting shortstop. Things have changed this year. “There was no doubt ever this dude would be thrown directly under the bus for craphead Volpe,” one fan said.

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Caballero’s dominance had left the Yankees’ front office with no choice about Volpe. “Caballero is playing the heck out of the position and playing really well,” Boone said. However, fans believe that Boone and Brian Cashman still consider Volpe as their starting shortstop, and Caballero’s injury could be used to sideline him for Volpe. “Oh great, VOLPE time in the Bronx again, please help me, I don’t wanna see VOLPE again,” another fan shared the same concern.

Caballero’s numbers this year and Volpe’s struggle might not make the Yankees go first with Volpe. Still, if Caballero hits the IL, chances are high to see Volpe back in the Bronx.

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“Hopefully it’s not serious because we all know what’s gonna happen if he hits the IL.” Fear is real among the fans. “Nooooo, that means Volpe gets called up if he’s hurt long term,” another added. Get back to last June when the Yankees faced the Angels. Volpe committed a costly 8th-inning error , booting a “tailor-made” double-play ball.

Instead of ending the inning, the miscue loaded the bases and led to the go-ahead run for the Angels, snapping the Yankees’ six-game losing streak. Fans are yet to get over these memories. “Injuries adding up,” another added.

The Yankees’ IL now has Stanton, Dominguez, Gerrit Cole, and Clarke Schmidt, to name a few. While the Yankees have successfully replaced all of them, Caballero’s potential replacement is what is making the fans stay on the edge of their seats. All eyes are now on his MRI result.