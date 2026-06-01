Yankees Nation Left Fuming as Volpe-Schuemann Grab Unwanted Spotlight With Defensive Blunder

After going cold on Saturday night, the New York Yankees‘ lineup has rained runs in the third inning, scoring a whopping 13 runs. Yet, the Yankees have managed to anger their fans as Anthony Volpe, Trent Grisham, and Max Schuemann failed to grab a routine pop-up, committing an embarrassing defensive blunder.

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With two outs at the bottom of the first, Jonah Heim popped up facing a 94-mph fastball from Will Warren. With Volpe and Schuemann nearby, having the perfect opportunity to make the catch, Grisham came running in from center field.

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The shortstop and the second baseman stayed away, giving Grisham space to comfortably make the catch. Instead, the ball hit his glove and bounced right away, extending the inning. Talkin’ Baseball posted a video of the defensive mistake on X.

Grisham’s failed attempt turned out to be costly in that inning. Carlos Cortes and Tyler Soderstrom scored on the error, while Heim reached second base. Instead of ending the inning, the Athletics went on to take a 3-0 lead, allowing a one-run single to Lawrence Butler.

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However, the Yankees fans did not have to worry much, as the lineup glowed red hot in the third. The Yankees played their biggest inning in 106 years. The Athletics needed three pitchers, Jacob Lopez, Michael Kelly, and Jake Perkins, to end the massive inning.

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Meanwhile, all nine hitters of the pinstripes came to bat twice each. They scored 13 runs on 11 hits, while drawing four walks. Ben Rice was impressive at the plate, clocking four RBIs with a two-run double and a two-run triple. The damage that started with Volpe’s single came to an end when Grisham flew out to record the final out of the inning.

The Yankees’ highest-scoring inning was on July 6, 1920, against Washington, as they clocked 14 runs. Sunday’s inning holds second place. However, their massive inning does not erase the costly defensive blunder in the first inning, and the fans have called them out on it.

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Yankees fans blast players for defensive blunder

The fielding error has caused the fans to lose faith in the players on the active roster. One fan commented, “Bring up Spencer Jones again as the everyday CF. He’s got a good glove, and seeing ABs every day, he will start to click. Please don’t leave him in the minors.” The 25-year-old Yankees prospect at Triple-A, Spencer Jones, is slashing .266/.372/.597 in the minors this season.

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On Saturday, he recorded a multi-hit game with two steals and three hits. The Yankees had initially called up Jones to the MLB after Jasson Dominguez’s injury. He was again optioned to Triple-A after 10 games at the majors.

“Imagine losing the NRFI because of that jackass taking his sweet time,” wrote another. With two outs and zero runs in the first, Grisham had the opportunity to record the final out of the inning. Instead, he dropped the ball, and the Athletics’ hitters took a 3-0 lead. The Yankees have an NRFI of 59.32%.

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“Shortstop should have gotten that one,” remarked a user holding Volpe accountable. Following his injury, the Yankees called up Volpe to the major league roster on May 22. Playing at shortstop on Sunday, Volpe had enough opportunity to grab the ball, but the lack of on-field communication caused him to miss the ball.

“22 million US dollars and Grisham can’t catch a flyball,” commented the user. The Yankees had offered Grisham a $22 million qualifying offer before last offseason, and he took it.

As the debate continues among fans, all eyes will be on how the Yankees respond the next time a crucial defensive play comes their way.