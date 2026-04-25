Yankees Nation React Strongly After Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s Bizarre Mistake Angers Bronx Broadcasters

The Yankees are currently leading the AL East with a comfortable 17-9 record. After winning the first game against the Astros, they are currently in the middle of a 7-game winning streak. However, despite their favorable stats, the team is struggling when it comes to taking reviews under ABS. According to Baseball Savant, the Yankees are the fourth-worst team in the league in terms of overturned reviews.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

And the major credit goes to Jazz Chisholm. Till last week, Chisholm had 4 failed reviews out of his total 5 calls. On Friday, he added another to his failed review list, which had left the Yankees broadcasters and fans unamused.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Kay: Right down the middle. And the crowd mocks him with boos. Cone: That’s the beauty of the challenge system, you get humbled. That’s right down the middle. Kay: Maybe he was hoping for a computer malfunction.” The conversation between Michael Kay and David Cone at the Yankees booth took a dig at Chisholm for his botched call.

It was in the ninth inning, Astros’ Bryan Abreu’s slider hit perfectly at the middle of the strike zone. Chisholm didn’t swing, and the umpire called it a strike. But Chisholm was confident and tapped his helmet, asking for a review. Daikin Park’s jumbotron showed a clear strike, and Chisholm was booed out of the stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Yankees’ broadcasting booth was left unimpressed, and they wondered what made Jazz Chisholm take their review. “You just gotta laugh, at that point,” Chisholm admitted his misjudgement. However, with that, the Yankees’ poor run with the ABS continues. Till now, they have challenged 37 calls and won only 16 of them, which means a poor 43% winning rate.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Yankees’ shortstop, Jose Caballero, was another with poor ABS stats. He had 5 failed reviews, but alongside that, he had 5 successful reviews as well. For Chisholm, he’s just piling up botched reviews. Furthermore, in one game against the Rays this season, the Yankees burned through all of their challenges before the game even reached the fifth inning. In that game, Chisholm’s review was also overturned.

“Not very good ones,” Aaron Boone said back then. However, Friday proved that nothing improved.

ADVERTISEMENT

And just as Chisholm’s botched plays get piled up this year, fans are also left unimpressed. Remember, in a game against the Rays, Chisholm was involved in a final play mishap, and he later admitted to a misunderstanding of basic MLB rules, which contributed to the loss. So, the fans wonder when this will end or if the Yankees will stop playing him anyway.

Fans call out Jazz Chisholm

According to the Yankees fans, Chisholm might be struggling to see the ball. “Clearly not seeing the ball well, which explains his struggles,” one fan said. That pitch off Abreu was absolutely at the center of the strike zone, and it was as routine as it could get. Yet Chisholm couldn’t be sure, which makes the fans believe that he was not checking the throw properly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chisholm currently has a strikeout percentage of 30.0 this season, which speaks a lot about him missing the pitches. “The fact that he thinks this is a ball explains why he’s hitting .213,” another fan added. Chisholm started slow this year, slashing .186/.255/.256 through his first 12 games. And as he targeted a 50-homer season in 2026, fans wonder if Chisholm’s misjudgement could let him achieve that. “On pace for 50 home runs,” a sarcastic dig from a user.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, he shone on Friday, hitting 3 runs and 1 HR from his at-bats.

“Broken and low IQ,” another user added. It’s a never-ending story of Jazz Chisholm’s misplays this year. In a game against the Rays, Chisholm had a chance to make a double-play involving the Rays’ Yandy Díaz and Jonathan Aranda. He, however, wasn’t able to field the ball cleanly, which allowed a winning run to the Rays.

This was a classic example of a brain-fed moment for a player. “Yet the Stankees are still playing him every day. Dude has no IQ.” For the fans, that’s low IQ. However, just as Boone defended Anthony Volpe all through 2025, he is doing the same with Jazz Chisholm now.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, despite the Yankees fans’ ire and the broadcasters’ calling out, brace up to see Chisholm stay in the lineup at least for now.