Yankees Nation Reacts Strongly After Aaron Boone Calls Out Questionable Umpiring

Yankee Stadium on Tuesday felt like a flashback seven years in the making.

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Back in July 2019, Aaron Boone’s fiery blow-up at rookie umpire Brennan Miller became an instant fan favorite, with many applauding the Yankees manager for standing his ground. But despite Boone and Miller being once again at the center of the drama and history repeating itself on Tuesday night, the reaction was completely different. Boone finds himself on the receiving end of the criticism.

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“Aaron Boone was ejected for arguing this catch made by Daulton Varsho, as the Yankees lost their challenge earlier on a Volpe caught stealing. The umpire who ejected Boone was Brennan Miller, the same umpire from the infamous “Savages in the Box” rant,” Talkin’Yanks shared via X.

Tuesday’s game between the Yankees and Blue Jays had no dearth of drama. However, the biggest might have happened in the seventh inning. The Yankees were leading 5-3 as Jazz Chisholm Jr. lined out to center field. The Jays’ Daulton Varsho dived for a spectacular catch, but it was questionable if the ball hit the ground.

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The replay showed that there could be a few questions around the umpires’ call.

The Yankees had no reviews left to challenge the call, but that didn’t stop Boone from opening up. He entered the field yelling at the second base umpire, “Nice job!” Boone was overexpressive in talking with Miller, which resulted in his second ejection of the season and 48th of his career. He now tied with Tommy Lasorda and Billy Martin for 26th place in the all-time managerial list.

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“I thought there were two missed calls tonight,” Boone said. “I thought Anthony was safe at second base, and then I thought the ball was trapped in the outfield, and we didn’t have a challenge in that spot.”

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The reason behind Boone’s outburst was not only the call against Chisholm, but another questionable call from the fourth inning. Austin Wells left a strike off Dylan Cease, which was thrown to Andres Gimenez at second base. Anthony Volpe was caught stealing the base but tagged by Gimenez. Miller called Volpe out, and ABS ruled to stand.

Boone tossed his gum in anger and continued throwing expletives from the dugout. The seventh inning’s call made him lose patience. However, Boone admitted he went overboard. “Probably just me being overamped, I don’t know,” Boone said. “That being said, I probably overreacted to it a little bit. I kind of snapped on it a little bit because I felt there were two calls, and then when you can’t challenge because you feel like one’s already been missed – I didn’t control myself very well.”

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Boone made the fans recall a 2019 incident when Boone had his notorious “Savages in the box!” tirade against Miller for a blown strike call. He was hailed for standing for the team. That time also, Boone put the controversy to rest, saying, “Sometimes in the heat of battle, you utter some things.” He lost patience again, but this time, the fans are not impressed.

Yankees nation calls out Aaron Boone

Most fans do not agree that the ball touched the grass off Varsho’s glove. “Am I completely missing it? I can’t see the ball hitting the ground,” one fan said. “Literally caught it,” another added.

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The ball comfortably went inside Varsho’s glove, but a few moments before, it looked like the ball had touched the ground before Varsho’s glove wrapped it inside. However, it could be the ball in the air as well. A review still would have made it clear, but the Yankees had no challenges left. So, what the umpire thought and what the fans are thinking would be deemed right.

For some fans, despite the Yankees not having any challenges left, what Boone had done was unnecessary. “This clown gets angry at the stupidest s—,” one user remarked. “This dude shows energy for the wrong things,” another added.

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The Yankees already lost their review for Anthony Volpe in the fourth. Now, fans wonder what the point of taking on the umpires for being ejected is. Remember the infamous balk call argument last month. Boone was ejected by umpire Will Little for wanting a granular explanation on a balk call. Boone was highly aggravated at the time, but later discussed the play and learned that the balk was technically correct according to the official MLB umpire manual.

The same thing is repeated, and the fans wonder why.

“If only he would expend this much energy learning to manage a bullpen. Such a horse’s a–,” one fan shared. The Yankees’ bullpen is getting worse by the day. Camilo Doval closed the game for the Yankees on Tuesday. He gave up 1 ER in his 1.0 inning and was about to end up losing the game. A day earlier, David Bednar also allowed 1 ER from his single inning and 3 ERs in the third game of the Subway Series.

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Fans wonder if Boone could have shown the same energy in lifting this bullpen. For Aaron Boone, though, taking the fight to the umpires seems like his usual business.