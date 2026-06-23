Yankees Nation Reacts Strongly After Jazz Chisholm Jr. Caught in Bizarre On-Field Moment

Jazz Chisholm Jr. sucked on a green Blow-Pop at second base while the Yankees trailed 4-1. On Monday night in Detroit, the camera focused on the infielder during the fifth inning. He was not making a great baseball play. Instead, he was casually eating candy while his team was losing to the Tigers. This strange moment perfectly shows why New York Yankees fans are losing patience with their highly paid star.

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“Jazz Chisholm Jr. is playing second base with a blow pop in his mouth,” reported Talkin’ Yanks, and this was when the Yankees were trailing the Tigers 4-1.

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The game ended with Detroit getting a 5-3 victory. For many fans, the candy became a symbol of larger concerns surrounding Chisholm’s season. That frustration has grown because Chisholm’s production continues falling short of expectations time and again.

Through 74 games, he is batting .226 with 11 home runs and 31 RBIs. His recent numbers paint an even tougher picture, as he hit just .176 over the last 15 games. Those struggles have coincided with increasing criticism from Yankees supporters, who expected more offensive impact. And this bad time has come with the All-Star voting deadline ending in late June. Chisholm recently slipped to fourth among AL players for second base.

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The voting updates showed him trailing Ernie Clement, Ezequiel Duran, and Jose Altuve by a significant margin. As the votes continue piling against him, his place among the best is also slipping.

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What makes this even more frustrating for fans is the fact that Jazz thinks its market is big.

Before the season started, Jazz Chisholm Jr. said, “What did I tell you last year? $300 million? It’s probably bigger than that now, probably $35 million,” after his current contract ends in 2026.

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But players who ask for that sum of money produce All-Star numbers, while Jazz Chisholm’s is not even the best on his own team.

Chisholm’s current average, on-base percentage, and OPS place him nowhere near that price range. Even his strongest fans would say that his game on the field has not supported his talk off it.

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The Yankees desperately need him to play better right now. Team captain Aaron Judge will miss several weeks with a cracked rib. The team expected veteran players like Chisholm to score runs while Judge heals.

But we are learning quickly that the Yankees are not getting any help from him. With Jazz having just six hits in his last 10 games, the Yankees are also not able to give their best. This is not the first time people have questioned his focus in 2026.

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Earlier this season, fans thought he was wearing an Apple AirPod in his ear while playing defense. (This was later proven false). He was also thrown out of a game against the Tampa Bay Rays for screaming at umpires. After that, MLB suspended him for one game because he posted an angry rant online. Now, this lollipop incident is making his bad reputation even worse

For now, fans are watching a team searching for momentum while one of its biggest personalities remains under an uncomfortable spotlight.

Yankees fans are not happy with how casual Jazz Chisholm Jr. acts on the field

The Yankees fan base is very angry about the candy incident. MLB rules do not strictly ban eating a lollipop on the field. However, most people agree it is highly unprofessional. It shows a lack of focus during a live game.

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“George Steinbrenner would be rolling in his grave seeing this,” said a fan. While another commented, “This is embarrassing. I wonder what George Steinbrenner would think about it.” And all these emotions from fans are right.

We always knew how George Steinbrenner kept his players in line as an owner of the franchise, like the no-beard rule. But under Hal Steinbrenner’s Era, things have changed massively. The no-beard rule doesn’t exist anymore, and players are sucking on lollipops while playing. This is not a question for Jazz, but for the whole organization.

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During the George Steinbrenner Era, anything less than a World Series was considered a failure. But that level of standard has dropped, and now the team is happy with making the postseason. And fans are now questioning if this is a result of the drop in standards.

“He’s sucking at baseball this season as he sucks on that Blow Pop,” said a fan talking about how the season has progressed for the Yankees player. And another backed him by saying, “He has 10 hits and 20 strikeouts in the month of June, and we still have a week left.”

In the last 18 games, Jazz has an average of .183 and has just 11 RBIs, while the Yankees have scored 87 runs in total. This isn’t something that has given the fans hope of a good postseason. While players like Bellinger and Rice are doing a good job, they can’t carry this team alone.

“His Yankee career is coming to an end. Bro needs a wake-up call,” shows how serious the Yankee fans are about their team. And another fan told what should have happened and commented, “Unprofessional and deserving of replacement right then and there.”

We have seen him act this way before against the Royals. He was so pissed after a tag that he said, “I’ll smack him,” showing that he has never been in line with professionalism. And a wake-up call is coming if he doesn’t step up for the team in the coming games.

The Rays are not going through an easy time and have lost 7 of the last 10 games. But they are still only two games behind the Yankees. If the Yankees start to slip without Judge, it is only a matter of time before the Rays overtake them.

So the Yankees can’t afford to have someone on the team who is decent at defense and horrible at offense because the Yankees already have Volpe to fill that criteria. And the Yankees can’t afford this because the same happened last season, where the Yankees went into the Wild Card and had to play extra games before going to the ALDS, where they got whooped.

If the New York Yankees want to have a winning chance this season, they should do a good job in the regular season and have players who are ready to step up for the team.