Yankees Nation Reacts Strongly as Aaron Boone Refuses to Admit Latest Woes Despite Brewers Sweep

The New York Yankees had a rough time in Milwaukee as the Brewers handed them a series sweep. It shuffled the AL East as well, as the Tampa Bay Rays rose to the top of the table. However, the series loss apparently didn’t affect Yankees skipper Aaron Boone, who brushed it aside as a “bad series.”

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“No, we’re really good. Like, we had a bad series. So, not much,” Boone said when reporters asked whether being 1-8 against winning teams concerns him, per Talkin’ Yanks on X.

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But Boone’s nonchalance had the opposite effect on fans. They poured into social media to express their frustration with the manager, saying that the Yankees should take this loss seriously.

Sunday’s loss against the Brewers accounted for the third series the Yankees lost this season; the other two were against the Rays and the Athletics. It dropped New York’s record to 1-8 against teams with winning records.

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Before facing the Brewers, the Yankees (26-15) were on a hot streak, having won 16 of their last 19 games. But the Brewers dominated them throughout, starting with a 6-0 shutout and a pair of walk-offs (4-3 each).

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On Sunday, a returning Carlos Rodón took the mound for the Yankees but suffered from a lack of command. In his season debut, he allowed three runs on two hits while walking five batters and hitting another in 4.1 innings. However, it was the Yankees’ closer, David Bednar, who gave up the game-winning homer to Brice Turang, breaking the 3-3 tie in a two-out ninth inning.

The bullpen looked unstable on Saturday, too, as they could not capitalize on Cam Schlittler’s 6.0 scoreless innings with six strikeouts. The Yankees were leading 2-0 before the bullpen took over, and the Brewers rallied past them in the tenth to clinch the series.

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The Yankees’ low scores also highlighted an offensive dud. Though captain Aaron Judge’s 16 homer of the season gave the Yankees a 1-0 lead in the first inning on Sunday, it ultimately did not yield the desired results. The Brewers’ pitching staff held them to six runs on 16 hits in the three-game set.

Judge noted, “They got an incredible pitching staff, from the starting rotation to their bullpen, their back-end bullpen.”

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In the series, Judge recorded two hits in his nine at-bats, including four walks and a home run against the Brewers.

“Tough weekend, obviously. Didn’t play our best, and I thought they pitched really well against us and matched up well against us. But just not able to string together enough big hits there,” summed up Boone, while looking forward to the Baltimore Orioles series next.

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However, Boone’s refusal to take the series as anything more than a “bad loss” ignited frustration among Yankees fans.

Yankees Nation pours online to vent frustration over recent loss

One fan vented on X, “Here comes the annual collapse after a hot start. Boone doesn’t know how to keep these players focused and motivated.” Last season, the New York Yankees faced significant mid-season trouble. The Yankees lost the seven-game lead they had as the AL East topper, entering June. However, they ultimately ended the season with the same record, 94-68, as the division topper, the Toronto Blue Jays. But it cost them home-ground advantage in the ALDS.

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“You need bullpen help; the bullpen lost the games. The Yankee bullpen sucks. You don’t have Mariano Rivera in there who can save a one-run game,” another remarked. The bullpen has been a problem point for the Yankees since last season. Last season, the bullpen blew 21 saves, suffering from inconsistencies. David Bednar has a 1-3 record, logging a 3.71 ERA in 17 games. Reliever Camilo Doval has logged a high ERA of 6.14, blowing three saves. As the fans pointed out, the current Yankees team doesn’t have a Mariano Rivera, who excelled in high-pressure situations. Rivera is the MLB’s all-time saves leader. Out of his 652 career saves, Rivera reportedly saved 210 games with a one-run lead.

Another user supported Boone, saying, “I mean, he’s right. Two very winnable, close games. And if Fried doesn’t have that bad inning, it’s a closer game, who knows how they play. Not getting the day off before this series is the bigger crime.” Max Fried took the mound for the first of the three-game set. On Friday, he pitched six innings, allowing six hits, five earned runs, and three walks against the Brewers. The last two Brewers wins were walk-off victories in one-run games.

One user wrote, “Same bullshit. Different year. Ridiculous,” while another remarked, “Stop putting Grish to lead off, you buffoon Boone.” Against the Brewers, Trent Grisham recorded only one hit and one walk in his eight at-bats. This season, Grisham is batting .178 with five homers and 23 RBIs.

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The New York Yankees’ road trip continues to Baltimore against the Orioles on Monday.