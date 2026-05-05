Yankees Nation Reacts Strongly as Aaron Judge Rallies Behind Anthony Volpe After Team’s Tough Call

The New York Yankees can’t wait to end their World Series drought, and they are not shying away from making tough calls. The Yankees have focused on performance and production, and players have to earn their roster spot from now on. So, despite the initial assurances from Brian Cashman in Spring Training, Anthony Volpe got optioned to the minor leagues. The former everyday shortstop must show his best stuff to get back into the MLB roster. It was a ‘tough’ call, but captain Aaron Judge is hopeful that Volpe will find his way back into the Yankees team.

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“That was tough,” acknowledged Judge, per Yankees Videos on X. “Anthony’s my guy. I know he’s going to be more motivated than ever to come back here. The team’s been doing well; Caballero at shortstop is just doing an amazing job, defensively and offensively. It’s kind of a tough position to be put in. How are you going to change things up?”

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After the Yankees were eliminated from the postseason last year, Volpe underwent surgery for a partially torn labrum in his left shoulder. Before that, the 25-year-old delivered one of the worst performances in the team. Last season, he slashed .212/.272/.391, hitting 19 homers and 72 RBI with a .663 OPS. Struggling defensively, Volpe recorded a .963 fielding percentage and 19 errors. Fans were already frustrated with him, and now, with José Caballero nicely filling in, they are not in favor of bringing Volpe back into the team. So, when Judge spoke about a potential return, the Yankees fans reacted strongly.

While Volpe started his rehab assignment on April 11, Caballero was strengthening his spot on the Yankees roster. They acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays at the trade deadline last season.

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This year, Caballero has logged a .725 OPS, much higher than his career average of .664, while driving four homers and 13 RBIs. In his 119 plate appearances, Caballero has recorded 10 extra-base hits while slashing .261/.313/.412 so far. As the Yankees’ everyday shortstop in 2026, Caballero has a .979 fielding percentage, which is already better than Volpe’s in 2025, with three errors. As manager, Aaron Boone, put it, Caballero’s performance has earned him more playing time.

Meanwhile, with Volpe’s rehab window closed, the Yankees had to either activate him or option him, per MLB rules. The Yankees chose the latter as he hit .250, going 11-for-44 with one homer and six RBIs across the two minor league levels he played for during rehab.

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However, Judge has shown optimism for his teammate: “But Anthony’s a big piece of what we’re doing here, and that’s moving forward. We got to a World Series with him as our shortstop. He had some big moments for us in the World Series and that playoff run. I’m excited to see him come back here.”

As unimpressive as Volpe was in 2025, it was a regression from his 2024 form. During the Yankees’ latest World Series appearance in 2024, Volpe was a key part. In Game 4, Volpe scripted MLB history as he became the first player to record a grand slam, 4 RBIs, and two stolen bases in a single World Series game. The Yankees won 11-4.

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Volpe will become a minor leaguer for the first time since 2022. He will become the everyday shortstop at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

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With Caballero playing shortstop for the Yankees, Volpe could recover and regain his form without any rush. Once he is ready for an MLB return, the Yankees might consider roster flexibility or trade him. The fans certainly prefer the latter option.

Yankees Nation calls out Aaron Judge for supporting Volpe

The Yankees fans do not want to hear anything about Volpe’s possible return, and they are not hesitating to put Judge under fire for supporting him as well.

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One fan wrote, “Statements like this is why he’s no captain and will continue to lose when it matters.” The Yankees captain, Aaron Judge, has long faced accusations about not being a clutch player. Judge going hitless while captaining Team USA in the World Baseball Classic final only reinforced the idea.

Another one commented, “Put feelings aside @TheJudge44. Volpe is not even better than Lombard. Win #28.” At Triple-A, Volpe will replace the everyday shortstop, George Lombard. The 20-year-old is the top prospect, ranked No. 27 overall by MLB Pipeline. This season, he is hitting .298 with 4 homers, 10 RBIs, and an OPS of .907.

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“Sorry… I can’t agree with the captain on this. Volpe belongs in the minors,” remarked a user. While another observed, “No, Aaron, he’s an ok player in the moments that he’s needed, and can’t perform at the Yankee standard that it should be.” The Yankees are at the top of the AL East with a 24-11 record, currently on a four-game winning streak. 0.5 games behind the Braves, they are ranked second in the league. The Yankees are not entertaining any mediocrity this year, in their quest for the 28 World Series title. Before Volpe, they had optioned Luis Gil (6.05 ERA) as well.

A fan wrote, “Worry about winning Judge…not about Volpe.” While another praised Judge, saying, “Judge is a class act, how can you not love this guy?” Captain Aaron Judge is hitting .272 with a 1.057 OPS this season, as he went 4-for-11 with 6 runs, including two homers against the Baltimore Orioles.

The Yankees play the Texas Rangers next for a three-game series at Yankee Stadium.