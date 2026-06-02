Yankees Nation Refuses to Trust Jazz Chisholm Jr. as He Makes Huge Claim on World Series Chances

Jazz Chisholm Jr. was always perceived as confident and unapologetic, never shying away from making bold statements. Remember his 50-50 season claim early this year. Off the field, he made a recent appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and straightaway made a claim that Yankees fans have been waiting for since 2009: A World Series title. Huge claim, but the Bleacher Creatures think it’s too early to believe.

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“I mean, to win the World Series. (We’re gonna do it) For sure,” Talkin’ Yanks shared Chisholm’s footage via X.

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The claim was met with instant cheers in the studio and even made Fallon say, “Go Yankees.” And honestly, a bold voice like this may up the momentum in a clubhouse. We are loving it, but claims alone couldn’t change the fate of the Yankees, but numbers could. Currently, Chisholm’s individual numbers are not on his side.

Chisholm entered June with a .699 OPS and scored 6 homers so far at .239. This stands in contrast to his prediction about his 2026 season. “I just can’t help but get that gut feeling — it’s going to be an amazing year,” Chisholm said back in February. “Especially with [Aaron] Judge pushing me ever since I’ve gotten here, I feel like I’ve matured a lot in the game, just from watching him and his at-bats every day, watching the way he goes about it.”

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While he is coming off a 30-30 season last year, Chisholm aimed to have a 50-50 season in 2026, which is absolutely looking unlikely currently. The Yankees even benched Chisholm on Sunday for Max Schuemann. That eventually helped the Yankees to put up a 13-run third inning against the A’s. Jazz Chisholm’s bold claim thus garnered no excitement among the fans, but it may not be so easy to laugh it off.

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“This is the 17th time in Yankees history they’ve won at least 25 of their first 36 games,” MLB insider Bob Nightengale wrote. “They reached the postseason in all 16 previous times, winning 14 American League pennants and 11 World Series titles, according to researcher Katie Sharp.”

The Yankees’ current 36-23 record could bring a smile to the fans if trends are considered. Every time the Yankees started so dominantly, they won the World Series 11 times out of 16 postseason appearances. That translates to an impressive 69%. This makes Chisholm’s claim a bit more realistic. For the fans, though, they are yet to get carried away over Chisholm’s claim.

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The Yankees nation is not ready to bet on Jazz Chisholm

The fans are quick enough to remind Chisholm about his 50-50 season prediction. “Does he ever just shut up? He shot his mouth 50 50 and luck to maybe 20 20, just play ball,” one fan said. “Bro promised us a 50/50 season. How about make good on that first?” Another added.

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Currently, Chisholm has stolen 14 bases and scored 6 homers. So, a chance for another 30-30 season is on the cards, and apart from any miracle happening, a 50-50 season is highly unlikely. For a few fans, it would be better if Chisholm could focus more on playing his shots. The Yankees would best benefitted from that.

“Doing a lot for a platoon second baseman,” another user remarked. The Yankees played Schuemann on the second on Sunday, and he is currently hitting .294. On the other hand, Chisholm had faltered a few times in defense this year. During a game against the Astros, Chisholm confidently triggered an ABS review on a 3-2 pitch. Statcast tracking showed the ball crossed the absolute dead center of the strike zone, leading to loud boos from the stadium. So, the fans wonder about Jazz Chisholm’s future with the Yankees. “I can’t wait for this dude to not be a Yankee,” one fan agrees.

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“To be fair, there is no other way to answer that question,” one fan disagreed, though with the majority of views. Any player who would be asked about his target they will get the World Series. It is very unlikely that anyone, including Chisholm, would comment about not being confident of winning a World Series. And apart from Chisholm, even FanGraphs predicted the Yankees with an 18.7% chance to win the ring this year, just behind the Dodgers’ 22.9%.

Baseball means surprises, and Chisholm’s claim may just get real in the next few months.