Yankees Nation Turns on Aaron Boone After Jazz Chisholm Jr. Controversy

The New York Yankees won 7 of their first 8 games and technically all 3 series, regardless of the result of their April 5 game. Their 9-7 triumph over the Marlins saw a strong comeback, but Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s defensive inaccuracy received some stern words from the manager.

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Chisholm Jr. made a “laid back” effort in the 9th innings in the 2nd game against the Marlins that almost cost New York the game. Aaron Boone made a clear stance, saying he should have made the play.

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Many fans believed that Jazz would face consequences after his lackluster performance at the plate and at second base. But turns out, it was all words and no action from the Yankees manager. And now the fans are irritated that Chisholm Jr. made the lineup on the final game against the Marlins on the very next day.

David Bednar was expected to deliver a clean finish for the Yankees in the 9th innings of said game. Otto Lopez hit a ground ball to Chisholm, which was expected to close the deal for New York at first base. Unfortunately, the second baseman didn’t make a prompt throw and allowed Lopez to reach base safely.

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It was clear that if he had charged the ball fast enough, Ben Rice would have made the out. Boone acknowledged the fault from Chisholm Jr., saying, “Credit to Lopez; was getting down the line in a hurry. Probably figured he had plenty of time.” He publicly called out Jazz’s lackadaisical play.

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People were hoping to see Chisholm benched for the final game, as he had a 0-for-5 at the plate in the previous one. Meaning he was not productive in offense and was almost costly at defense. Now the Yankees have lost the 3rd game against the Marlins. Although Chisholm didn’t make any errors this time and recorded 2 RBIs from 5 at-bats, his inclusion simply didn’t sit well with the fans.

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What fans saw as a final warning for the second baseman turned out to be nothing. And to make matters worse, the Yankees went from 7-1 to 7-2. Although it didn’t change the series results, most fans find it unacceptable from the manager.

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Yankees fans questions Boone’s authority as frustration boils over Chisholm decision

“He’s too much talk, and not enough substance,” wrote a fan. When Aaron Boone said he’ll “see” about Chisholm’s laid-back play, people expected him to put his foot down. But nothing came of it.

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“He should’ve been sat down, but Boone doesn’t want to hurt the players feelings…Do you think that Torre or Girardi would put up with this bullsh-t? 🤬🤬🤬,” read another comment.

Joe Girardi was a stern manager who never shied away from benching big names like Alex Rodriguez multiple times, even in the postseason. He even benched Robinson Canó mid-game for lack of hustle.

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Joe Torre was his perfect predecessor, who was respected by the players for his forthright style. He called out lackadaisical efforts on multiple occasions and even publicly challenged A-Rod for his lack of focus. Boone is way more player-friendly compared to those who came before him.

“Aaron Boone never sent a final warning to anyone playing for the Yankees. He’s the analytical king of baseball — he never thinks on his own,” reacted another user.

Boone has been accused of managing by the books, and his rigidity about using high-leverage bullpen despite low performances has cost games. Ex-GM Jim Bowden publicly urged him to stop overdepending on data-driven models and focus on in-game performances instead.

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“What the guy has been lazy.. Boone is soft…just think 10 year’s with Boone and 0 rings…”

Aaron Boone started his tenure in December 2017, and he has managed to qualify for the playoffs on each season except 2023. But he has never won the World Series, and fans fear that being soft with players won’t help the Yankees.

“Send boon packing,” another frustrated comment read. The Yankees manager signed a 2-year extension in 2025, which means he will be here through 2027. But fans have already lost faith in him.

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An exceptional regular season has become a standard for New York; what fans truly want is a World Series. And they haven’t won it since 2009. If the manager doesn’t use a strict hand for lack of effort and focus on the field, more instances of lazy acts might occur.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. didn’t make the first mistake in his career. But it’s less about an error and more about intention. That’s why fans are firing back at Aaron Boone for not forcing the players to be their best selves.