Yankees Offensive Free agency Ends Early as Cody Bellinger-Kyle Tucker Pursuit Ends Before Beginning: ESPN Insider

The Yankees always seem to be linked to every big name out there. Cody Bellinger, Bo Bichette, Kyle Tucker, you name it, and they’re linked with the Bronx. Every time a major free agent pops up, New York gets mentioned as if a blockbuster move is right around the corner. But in reality, not much has happened.

Outside of re-signing Trent Grisham, they still haven’t made any major moves. Meanwhile, stars like Juan Soto last year and Devin Williams this year have slipped away. And what’s worse is that the team’s roster upgrades are painfully slow.

But now, for fans still holding out hope that the Yankees will land a few big stars, MLB insider Buster Olney may have some tough news. And guess what, it sounds like a major heartbreak could be coming.

“With a payroll currently projected to be at $213m entering the 2026 season, it does not seem like the Yankees are going to be players in the big market this winter,” Just Baseball quoted Olney as saying.

So yes, that’s the preview of what to expect from the Yankees this offseason. According to Olney, no matter how much the Yankees might be expected to pursue Tucker and Bellinger, their capped payroll for next year will not permit it.

For reference, Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner recently talked about the team’s payroll. Guess what? It wasn’t exactly what fans wanted to hear. He revealed that the Yankees’ 2025 payroll is about $315 million. And they’re trying to stay closer to the $300 million mark because the smaller the gap, the less painful the luxury tax penalties become.

Now, Spotrac has projected the Yankees’ 2026 payroll at around $280.77 million. So if they eventually end up near $300 million, that leaves them with less than $20 million to spend on new additions. And with the AL East getting more competitive, upgrading the roster becomes even more difficult.

Thus, fans should expect a more conservative approach this offseason and likely a tighter roster to start the year.

Guys like Cody Bellinger, likely commanding around $200 million, and Kyle Tucker, potentially pushing $400 million, are probably out of reach.

So, Buster Olney doesn’t see the Yankees making that kind of splash anytime soon.

The Yankees’ basket could still have a few good yet low-cost options

Well, if the Yankees can’t land the big-name stars, there are still some smart, low-cost moves that could help, especially on the pitching side. Gerrit Cole is all set to return next season, and Carlos Rodon will be in the rotation. So, to add more depth behind Max Fried, Cam Schlittler, Luis Gil, and Will Warren, Tyler Mahle could make sense.

He posted a strong 2.18 ERA in 16 starts with Texas last season. Moreover, his ability to keep the ball in the park could really play well at Yankee Stadium. Adrian Houser is another interesting option who has already made a few solid starts for the White Sox. Sure, things didn’t go quite as smoothly after he was traded to the Rays. But his price justifies his stats! And the common thread among them? They would all come at a low price.

These aren’t the kind of flashy, headline-grabbing moves fans are used to. But they reflect the Yankees’ current reality of operating more conservatively while teams like the Dodgers and Mets continue to grab the spotlight.