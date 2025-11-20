Yankees Offseason Target Under Threat From Dodgers Hijack After Photo With $325M Star Emerges

Two Japanese players who knew each other from their time on the World Baseball Classic team recently went out to dinner. One has already solidified his status as the “GOAT” in the majors by leading the Dodgers to their second consecutive championship. The other has yet to make his MLB debut, and the Yankees are keeping close tabs on him. Will these former teammates reunite in Los Angeles?

Munetaka Murakami, a 25-year-old slugger, is drawing significant attention for his remarkable power in Japan. Over eight NPB seasons, he has hit 246 home runs, including a record 56 in 2022, surpassing Sadaharu Oh’s mark. And this season? He has hit 22 homers, 47 RBIs, and 1.043 OPS in only 56 games.

His impressive performance has led to comparisons with Babe Ruth, even though he can’t throw. The New York Yankees have been in rumors to lock Murakami as they try to strengthen their lineup for the 2026 season.

A recent Reddit post has been making the rounds, featuring a photo of Munetaka Murakami sharing a meal with Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who signed a 12-year, $325 million contract with the Dodgers, becoming the highest-paid pitcher in baseball history at the time. Some see the image as nothing more than a kind gesture, a casual moment away from the game.

Others, however, take it differently, reading it as a quiet signal that Murakami might be considering a future with the Dodgers, even though the Yankees have been the team most frequently mentioned in the media.

It certainly stirs the pot, given that Yamamoto isn’t just any pitcher. He’s the linchpin of Los Angeles’ pitching. And the Dodgers? Well, they have plenty of Japanese players and are known for fielding them. All those dots suggest there may be yet another player from Japan.

Meanwhile, reports from Nikkan Sports, as relayed by MLB.com, indicate that clubs such as the Yankees, Mets, Phillies, and Mariners are preparing substantial offers for Murakami. Interestingly, the Dodgers’ name is not on the list, but predictions can pivot at any time.

And one insider stated that, “Munetaka Murakami is the biggest fish on the international market this winter.” Treacy also wrote, “Murakami will, the Yankees could still deem him too costly given their other needs.” His contract valuation is sitting around $180M over eight years.

Here’s the thing: with the Yankees seemingly willing to bring Murakami on board, and the Dodgers already well-established in the Japanese talent market, bolstered by the dinner-table dynamics between Yamamoto and Murakami, are we looking at a potential blockbuster trade? Could two former teammates, once united under the same national colors, reunite on the field in the big leagues?

Well, the possibilities look thin because of the Dodgers’ lineup, which is already tight and merely leaves space for Murakami.

Why Los Angeles may pass on Japan’s 2026 bat sensation

The market for Munetaka Murakami this winter has great opportunities, yet the Los Angeles Dodgers aren’t precisely the favorites to sign him. Industry insiders suggest that, even with his impressive offensive stats in Japan, Murakami carries a greater risk than numerous seasoned MLB players.

A key reason some folks are skeptical about the Dodgers making a move is how well new players would mesh with the current roster.

The Dodgers are set with Freddie Freeman at first base, and they’ve picked up Max Muncy’s option to play third.

The designated hitter spot is for Shohei Ohtani, regardless of whether he resumes 26′ with his two-way skills. This situation severely limits Murakami’s options.

Furthermore, despite Murakami’s undeniable talent, organizations, including the Los Angeles organization, have hesitated due to questions regarding how his skills would adapt to MLB. These worries encompass his contact rate and defensive capabilities.

Given the Dodgers’ current roster philosophy, investing a nine-figure salary in a player with such a high level of uncertainty about how they will perform would not be a good idea.

In comparison, the New York Yankees seem to be a more natural fit. Why?

Given the reduced competition in his anticipated positions and the team’s evident desire to inject more offensive firepower. Also, the NYY presents Murakami with a chance to contribute consistently, without necessitating a significant reconfiguration of the current roster.

That alignment might very well position the Yankees as a more formidable competitor than the Dodgers this offseason.