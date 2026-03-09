Yankees’ $10.2M Star Trolled for Falling Short on “Shock the World” Claim after Great Britain’s Elimination

Jazz Chisholm Jr. already took a hit after confidently predicting the Yankees would win the 2025 World Series. Now, another bold prediction of his isn’t looking great either, this time involving Great Britain in the WBC.

Ahead of the tournament, the $10.2 million star reportedly expressed strong confidence, saying, “We are planning on shocking the world.”

Looking at how everything turned out, Chisholm Jr. would certainly be wishing he could take those words back.

He’s had a rough start at the plate, going just two-for-eight with 6 SOs in the WBC. Meanwhile, Great Britain has dropped its first two pool-play games and is already on the brink of elimination.

Thus, the contrast between his pre-tournament statement and the current results has given fans plenty of fodder to poke fun at the Yankees star.

“Very unfortunate for Jazz Chisholm Jr. because Great Britain did NOT shock the world when they got eliminated from pool play,” a fan jibed.

Now, fans had a few reasons to pay attention when Jazz Chisholm Jr. talked up Great Britain before the WBC. After all, he was named a co-captain of the team.

Plus, his confidence didn’t come out of nowhere. In spring exhibition games, Great Britain actually looked pretty competitive. They played the Padres to a 2–2 draw and even pulled off a solid 7–3 win over the Brewers. So, performances like that made it easy for fans to believe the team might actually have a chance to surprise a few heavyweights.

But once pool play began, things quickly went downhill. Great Britain ended the tournament without a single win and was outscored 24–7 across its three games. And to make matters worse, Chisholm himself struggled throughout the tournament. He couldn’t make much of an impact in any of those games.

For Yankees fans, that’s a bit of an uneasy sign, especially with Chisholm set to suit up in pinstripes this season.

Fans are left unamused with Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Fans are wondering whether Jazz Chisholm Jr. is all about dropping bangers with no substance. “Jazz Chisholm: All bark and no bite,” one fan said. “Jazz Chisholm said… the Yankees would win the 2025 World Series—they didn’t make it. Great Britain would shock teams at the 2026 WBC—they haven’t won a game. He will have a 50 HR-50 SB season in 2026,” another said.

If you remember, Chisholm had dropped a few bangers in the last few months. The first was hoping the Yankees would take the World Series home last year. But in reality, they even struggled to go deep in the postseason. “I thought Jazz Chisholm said they were going to shock the world,” another user said.

Now, as Chisholm’s WBC prediction also went for a toss, fans are concerned about what would happen to his next prediction.

Chisholm has declared that he is aiming for a 50-50 season in 2026, along with an MVP award. But how he struggled in the WBC does not offer enough confidence to the fans.

A few fans are wondering if Chisholm’s 2025 Home Run Derby was better than his WBC stats. “Jazz Chisholm Jr. is putting on a bigger display at the WBC than he did at the Home Run Derby,” one user remarked. Chisholm had 3 big hits in the Home Run Derby, but in the WBC, there were none.

“Imagine if Paul Revere screamed, ‘The British are coming,’ and it was just Jazz Chisholm,” one user remarked. Chisholm is originally not from Great Britain. Even though he was born in the Bahamas, he’s eligible to represent Great Britain because the Bahamas is a former British colony. But as he is representing Great Britain, fans can assume him to be British.

But considering how Jazz Chisholm Jr. and his team surrendered in all three games, that’s surely not an ideal identity.