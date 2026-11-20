New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge, right-hander Gerrit Cole and left-hander Max Fried carry $103.25 million in luxury tax value, yet the hard cap its owner is pushing would force the team to cut $83 million. With a lockout looming, Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner’s role in building that system is drawing fire from his own fan base.

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In a post on X, the account Everything Yankees shared a report from MLB insider Jon Heyman about Steinbrenner, the team’s managing general partner, who wrote, “Hal Steinbrenner is at the forefront of salary cap talks.”

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The report lines up with his own record. Steinbrenner sits on MLB’s labor policy committee and said at his October end-of-season press conference that he supports the owners’ proposals in their entirety. With the CBA expiring Dec. 1, their plan sets a $258.2 million hard cap for 2028, a steep drop from the Yankees’ 2026 spending pace.

Steinbrenner is not the only owner behind the push, as the league made clear at the owners’ meetings in New York on Nov. 18. Speaking at a news conference there, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said, “I can’t imagine the owners ratifying a deal that does not include a cap and floor.”

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That unanimity comes with uneven costs. Manfred says all 30 clubs back a cap and floor, and the league’s projections show 12 clubs adding $636 million to reach the floor while eight, including the Yankees, would cut $528 million.

The players have not softened. In a statement released shortly after Manfred’s news conference, Major League Baseball Players Association interim executive director Bruce Meyer accused the owners of chasing profit, writing, “They want to make more money in profits and franchise values by artificially suppressing player salaries.”

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The union backs that claim with accounting. It says the 50-50 revenue split ignores roughly $400 million in amateur signing bonuses. It has also been here before, since the last cap proposal in 1994 sparked a 232-day strike that cancelled the World Series.

That history still shapes both camps. Players have treated any cap as a red line ever since, while owners have favored locking players out at expiration, as in 2021-22, rather than risking a work stoppage during the season.

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A hard cap would also change how baseball operates. The proposal would limit any single contract to 15 percent of the cap, about $38.7 million in 2028, and would stop New York from outbidding rivals for top free agents, the strategy that built its past championship teams.

Steinbrenner’s own history shows why he stands out in this fight. He has called payrolls above $300 million unsustainable since 2024, and the New York Mets ($346.8 million) now outspend the Yankees ($341 million), a sharp break from his late father George Steinbrenner, who rarely let rivals do that.

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Beyond voting for the cap, Steinbrenner helped write it, and few big-market owners have gone that far.

That rule would hit the Yankees on the field. The Yankees could no longer outbid rivals for top free agents, the strategy that built their past championship teams. Existing deals like Judge’s $40 million contract would stay, but future stars would be out of reach.

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Yankees Fans Blast Steinbrenner as Cap Push Threatens 2027 Season

That fight has fans turning on the owner leading it. The reaction was swift and sharp online, with supporters expressing frustration over spending constraints, ownership priorities, and the risk of lost games.

“Yankees Organization is Now Trash,” a fan wrote.

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The Yankees have not won a title since 2009, and a 3-0 ALDS sweep by the Tampa Bay Rays ended their 2026 season. A club that carried one of baseball’s highest payrolls this year now backs a system that would shrink its spending.

“Not serious about winning,” read another reaction.

The Yankees have stayed quiet this month while free agent infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. and outfielder Trent Grisham remain unsigned. Fans read that silence as restraint from a front office that once set the market.

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A user commented, “No baseball in 2027.”

Owners are expected to lock out players once the CBA expires Dec. 1, freezing trades and signings. The 2021-22 lockout lasted 99 days, and no deal by mid-to-late February would put the March 24-25 Opening Day at risk.

Another said, “He is a complete piece of s***!”

The anger is personal because Steinbrenner helped draft the proposal, and the Yankees are among eight clubs that would have to cut payroll under it. Fans see an owner writing the very limits his own team would live under.

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Another fan said, “Not a single Yankee fan is surprised by this statement; of course, he is, ugh.”

Steinbrenner has long argued that any cap needs a payroll floor, and he has resisted returning payroll to its 2026 level. George Steinbrenner spent far more aggressively, which sharpens the contrast for longtime supporters.

The intensity of that criticism reflects years of frustration, and fans see the cap push as profit coming before contention.

With the CBA expiring Dec. 1, a lockout would bar Yankees general manager Brian Cashman from signing or trading anyone on the 40-man roster this winter, and the cap Steinbrenner is pushing would shape the payroll from 2028.