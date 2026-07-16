Yankees Owner to Sell Stake, Take On Debt for $3Bn Cash Injection Amid Team’s Faltering Season

The Yankees may have won their last World Series back in 2009, but one thing that can’t be denied is that the franchise has remained highly profitable despite its championship drought. The late George Steinbrenner purchased the Yankees from CBS in 1973 for $10 million, and now in 2026, the club boasts the highest estimated valuation in Major League Baseball. And if recent reports are any indication, the Yankees may already have another plan in place to look after their financial position.

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“The Major League Baseball giant and U.S. private capital firm’s sports investing unit are discussing the terms of a package comprising mostly debt and also some equity, according to the people,” Silas Brown and Randall Williams mentioned in their Bloomberg article.

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The parent company, Yankee Global Enterprises, is reportedly in talks with Apollo Global Management over a deal worth $3 billion. As per Bloomberg, the proposed transaction features a mix of debt and equity. So far, both the Yankees and Apollo Global Management have declined to comment on the matter.

The Yankees are one of the biggest entities in MLB, carrying a payroll of $324 million, including the luxury tax. Their overall valuation was estimated at $8.5 billion by Forbes in late March this year. Notably, this is more than the reported $8.2 billion last year. The club generated approximately $387 million in ticket sales last year, compared to around $412 million the year before. The Yankees also earned an estimated $100 million from their postseason run alone, as it was their first World Series appearance since 2009.

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Needless to say, their expenses are as big as their earnings.

The Yankees have a debt of $85-90 million, which is approximately 1% of their whole valuation. This means the front office, or the organization, isn’t suffering from an inability to run the baseball team. Instead, the package is designed to streamline the finances of the parent organization, Yankee Global Enterprises. It allows it to refinance existing liabilities, and at the same time, it frees up capital for the organization to improve future business opportunities. Provided the deal goes through, this would be Apollo’s biggest sports investment in the U.S. to date.

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Headquartered in New York, Apollo Global Management is a private equity firm with offices in several major cities worldwide, including Singapore, London, and West Des Moines.

This update comes after the Yankees have wrapped up their first half of the season and are currently sitting in second place in the AL East with a 54-42 record. While they entered the All-Star break on a four-game winning streak, their struggles in the series against archrival Boston Red Sox were evident.

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Not only that, they went on to tank two more series in a row against the Detroit Tigers and the Minnesota Twins. Some respite arrived when they tied the series against the Tampa Bay Rays and then eventually closed out on a positive note. But with 8 players, including their captain Aaron Judge, still on the injury list, the struggles remain. In fact, the players are well aware that the “job isn’t finished yet.”

Coming back to the reported deal at hand, though, people might ask what Apollo is actually investing in if the team isn’t burdened by overwhelming debt. The answer lies in the Yankees’ business structure.

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Apollo’s investment won’t change Yankees’ ownership

Apollo Global Management isn’t investing in the MLB club. They are putting the money into the parent organization. Even though the package mentions an equity component, the ownership wouldn’t change. Hal Steinbrenner and the family will still own the franchise.

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More importantly, the Pinstripes aren’t the only entity under Yankee Global Enterprises. It has a much bigger portfolio that includes YES Network (26%), Legends Hospitality (20%), Italian soccer club AC Milan (10%), and MLS club New York City FC (10%). Reportedly, Sportico has hinted that part of the equity YGE receives from Apollo could be used to buy out limited partners.

The financing, therefore, serves a broader purpose for the organization, encompassing its sports and media ecosystem and extending beyond the New York Yankees.

However, according to MLB regulations, a private equity fund can not own more than 15% of a franchise, and ignoring the rule can lead to the club being banned from the league. Hence, it is expected that the Yankees will manage the whole thing within legal boundaries, and that’s why the deal is structured around the debt and not around huge ownership changes.

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But beyond the field, the ownership is reportedly pursuing one of the biggest financial deals, and it would strengthen the organization without changing who controls it.