Yankees Poised for $2M Red Sox Betrayal as Off Season Drama Heats Up Between Rivals

After relishing a tiny bit of October glory for the first time in four years, the Red Sox are expected to have another aggressive offseason. The eyes are on high-end starters and offensive power after fizzling out in the final stretch. But it isn’t going to be ‘big swing’ chaos all the way in Boston, because that bullpen needs some attention.

In a season of high expectations, the Red Sox saw a rather reliable bullpen. According to Mass Live, they had the second-best ERA in the league in 2025 (3.411) and went 71-4 while leading after seven innings. However, in the coming weeks, they will be losing Steven Matz and Justin Wilson to the open market, leaving a void on the veteran front. A replacement option? Luke Weaver right from the rival’s camp.

“The prediction here is that the Red Sox sign two arms — a righty and a lefty — but don’t break the bank for either… Wild guess? Wilson and Luke Weaver,” Chris Cotillo of Mass Live shared.

Weaver, one of the Yankees’ breakout heroes during their 2024 World Series run, joins the long line of veteran free agents this winter. Last season, he put up a stunning 1.76 ERA, struck out 16 hitters, and racked up four saves across 12 games. But his 2025 campaign didn’t go nearly as well.

His numbers—4–4, 3.62 ERA, 8 saves, 72 strikeouts, 1.02 WHIP—wouldn’t look concerning at first. However, the second half was rough, and his brief stint in the playoffs was a bit of a disaster.

Luke Weaver made only three postseason appearances and managed to record only one out while giving up five earned runs in 0.1 innings pitched. That adds up to a shocking 135.00 ERA. No need to dig deep into advanced stats to know that’s not ideal, to say the least. Yet, “adding one veteran righty…on a one-year deal” might work for the Red Sox. Moreover, he seems to fit into the Red Sox’s offseason plans.

Earlier this month, while discussing the team’s offseason moves, Craig Breslow’s verbiage made it clear that they were building a winning team by all means necessary. He is looking to improve defense, increase offensive production, and add to the rotation behind Garrett Crochet.

With the likes of Sandy Alcántara, Kyle Schwarber, Joe Ryan, Tarik Skubal, and Freddy Peralta being brought into the conversation, there are some massive amounts to be spent. In such a scenario, not breaking the bank on the bullpen serves as an ideal option for the Red Sox. More so, with the likes of Aroldis Chapman (1.17 ERA. 0.70 WHIP, 32 saves, 85 strikeouts, 15 walks, 61.1 innings pitched) and Garrett Whitlock leading from the front.

Not only is the 32-year-old Yankee currently on a $2 million contract, but the team also has a history of their players thriving with the rivals in Boston. Carlos Narváez, Chapman, Whitlock, and Rob Refsnyder are a few recent cases.

So, if the Yankees let him explore free agency, Boston could jump in quickly.

Where will it leave the Yankees after they let go of Luke Weaver?

The Yankees are headed into the offseason with two important bullpen arms hitting free agency. It’s Devin Williams and Luke Weaver, and it only feels safe to assume New York would prefer to keep at least one of them. If it comes down to choosing between the two, though, Williams seems like the obvious choice.

The Yankees brought in Devin Williams from the Milwaukee Brewers last offseason. In return, they sent Caleb Durbin and Nestor Cortes Jr.

With two All-Star selections and a National League Reliever of the Year Award on his résumé, the Yankees expected him to lock down the ninth-inning meltdown as they pushed for another AL pennant this season. However, things didn’t start smoothly.

Williams struggled in April and May with ERAs of 9.00 and 4.22, respectively. He didn’t look anything like his dominant self. But June was a different story.

He turned a corner and fired a sharp 0.93 ERA over 9 2/3 innings, giving the Yankees a glimpse of the closer they thought they were getting. His 3.04 expected ERA ranked in the 87th percentile, and his strikeout rate was a shocking 34.7 percent, placing him among the best in the league.

Meanwhile, when it comes to Luke Weaver, his 2.97 expected ERA this season, paired with his strong 2024, shows he’s a reliable arm. But since he’s already been linked to the Yankees’ arch rivals, Williams feels like the better long-term bet for the Yankees, and they might go to all lengths to keep him.