Yankees’ Potential $325M Anthony Volpe Upgrade Faces Setback After Insider Drops Bad News

After 16 title-less years, the Yankees seemed ready to move on from the shortstop they once viewed as a key part of their future. They’ve redirected their pursuit toward the Texas Rangers’ Corey Seager. But before going ahead with the quest, there’s bad news for the Yankees.

Everything Yankees posted a video of Seager slamming a 3-run homer against the Yankees at Yankee Stadium. It took us back to how “not signing Corey Seager in 2021 was a bigger miss.” That homer put the Rangers up big in 2023. But there was another note in the post that gave an apparent reality check.

“With 6/186 remaining (not ugly) the Yankees need to be all over Seager.”

Seager signed a 10-year, $325 million deal with Texas after the Yankees passed in 2021, and now 6 years and $186 million are left on that contract. While it may not seem as “ugly,” veteran Yankees columnist Bill Madden is doubtful.

“Not ugly?” was his simple response as he quote-tweeted the video.

The two-time World Series-winning star has managed to produce 19 WAR over the last three seasons despite injuries. But with his $31 million annual salary and the Yankees already tied to heavy contracts like Giancarlo Stanton’s ($25 million AAV), adding him could put even more strain on their payroll.

Yet, Corey Seager’s $186 million is not a scary contract for a shortstop of his caliber. So, the Yankees can try aggressively to get Seager. They were even named as one of the potential landing spots for the shortstop by Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer.

The 31-year-old had put up 6.2 WAR while hitting .271 with 21 homers, 50 RBI, and 19 doubles in just 102 games. Being a five-time All-Star, Seager is ranked among the very best at his position. The Yankees might actually have an advantage in any potential Seager talks.

Thanks for the trade pieces that fit what the Texas Rangers need.

Packaging a young catcher like Austin Wells or Ben Rice could be more attractive to the Rangers than a simple shortstop-for-shortstop swap.

If the Rangers do decide to move Seager, the Yankees are in a stronger position, especially with Volpe’s struggles increasing the urgency for an upgrade.

Meanwhile, the New York Mets may also be standing in their way.

The Mets are urged to make a strong push for Corey Seager

If Corey Seager is really available, the Mets suddenly have a massive opportunity on their hands. In that case, David Stearns should be sprinting to the front of the line.

Seager is a shortstop like Francisco Lindor, but moving him to third wouldn’t be an issue.

He’d be solid defensively and, more importantly, give the Mets another top-tier bat that could push their lineup into contender territory. That, too, assuming they also keep Pete Alonso.

Lindor, Juan Soto, Alonso, and Seager in the same lineup would make a ‘Big Four’ that can be dangerous for any lineup around the league, even the mighty Dodgers.

A move like this could immediately quiet all the talk about needing to overhaul the Mets’ core. Particularly with top prospects Jett Williams and Carson Benge expected to push for MLB roles sometime in 2026.

And if Jett Williams develops into the leadoff hitter scouts believe he can be, he’d deepen the lineup even more. It would allow Brandon Nimmo to slide down to the No. 6 spot or lower. There, he could be even more effective. So it’s a win-win!

Adding a frontline starter should be the Mets’ top priority this offseason. But they also have the flexibility and the need to capitalize on other major opportunities. So, Corey Seager might be one of those chances.