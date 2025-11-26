Yankees Pressured to Launch Tatis Jr. Pursuit as Padres’ Ulterior Motive Revealed Behind Potential Trade

The New York Yankees have already made a blunder by re-signing Trent Grisham, according to some. But life gives everyone a second chance, and the Yankees are getting one too. There are rumors that Fernando Tatis Jr. might be up for a trade, and the Yankees are being pushed to sign him.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In the recent episode of Locked on Yankees, they discussed whether the rumors are true and how the Yankees should proceed.

“I think the Yankees should pursue Fernando Tatis Jr. as hard as imaginably possible,” said host Brian McKeon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fernando Tatis Jr. enters trade discussions with a projected luxury-tax hit of $25 million annually.

Kyle Tucker, in contrast, could command over $40 million per year based on recent market reports. Cody Bellinger’s expected contract would likely fall between $30 million and $32 million annually, offering less favorable value than Tatis.

Tatis’ contract extends through 2034, providing long-term control at a below-market cost during his prime years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Acquiring Tatis Jr. could rank among the most impactful deals in Yankees franchise history.

His combination of 25 home runs, 71 RBI, and 159 hits in 2025 adds immediate lineup potency. Defensively, Tatis ranked in MLB’s 94th percentile in outs above average, stabilizing multiple positions. He could address the shortstop issues temporarily while also strengthening the corner outfield defense, primarily the right field.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Imago MLB, Baseball Herren, USA San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres Apr 29, 2025 San Diego, California, USA San Diego Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts 2 and outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. 23 celebrate after the Padres defeated the San Francisco Giants 7-4 at Petco Park. San Diego Petco Park California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDenisxPoroyx 20250429_jhp_pt6_0416

The Padres’ motivation centers on payroll flexibility amid multiple high-cost contracts, including Manny Machado ($350M for 11 years) and Xander Bogaerts ($280M for 11 years).

Tatis’ long-term deal is a prime candidate for restructuring, relieving financial pressure for prospective ownership. His athleticism allows position flexibility, complementing Yankees stars like Judge, Bellinger, and Domínguez.

ADVERTISEMENT

Overall, Tatis offers measurable improvement to both the Yankees’ offensive output and defensive reliability simultaneously.

If the Yankees want Fernando Tatis Jr., then excuses will not protect their future. While Kyle Tucker and Cody Bellinger debate numbers, Tatis already brings production and value. So if Brian Cashman hesitates again, fans might start scouting themselves out of pure survival.

ADVERTISEMENT

If things go right, the opening day lineup for the Yankees looks scary

If the Yankees play their cards right this offseason, opposing pitchers might start looking for early retirement plans. With a lineup that can swing, bunt, and probably intimidate the bullpen coach into therapy, the Bronx Bombers are quietly assembling a force that could make September feel like a mercy rule.

The New York Yankees enter the offseason aiming to retain Cody Bellinger, who hit 29 home runs. Bellinger drove in 98 runs and posted a .272 batting average across 152 games.

Injuries to Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, and Anthony Volpe create urgent gaps in pitching and shortstop positions. So, adding Ha-Seong Kim or using José Caballero temporarily addresses the shortstop vacancy while Volpe recovers.

Securing Bellinger and addressing rotation depth would stabilize both offense and pitching for 2026. A reinforced lineup could reduce pressure on Aaron Judge and sustain run production. Filling the rotation prevents overreliance on Max Fried and Luis Gil early in the season.

If all moves are successful, the Yankees’ roster becomes fully competitive, creating excitement among fans as they anticipate Opening Day.

If the Yankees execute these offseason moves perfectly, pitchers everywhere might start drafting panic plans. Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger could combine to form an offense that feels nearly unstoppable early. Fans can expect Bronx cheers louder than ever, as the lineup’s depth promises thrilling, and occasionally painful, excitement.