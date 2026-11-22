The Yankees have reached a pre-agreement, not an official signing, with a 12-year-old Dominican prospect, a handshake deal that cannot become binding until he turns 16. In MLB, securing the next generation of talent often begins years before a prospect is even eligible to step onto a professional diamond. Teams like the Philadelphia Phillies and Cincinnati Reds have already done it, and the Yankees are following suit.

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However, locking in a promising youngster years ahead of his professional debut comes with its own set of risks. The Reds’ own pre-deal with Julio Ramos collapsed in May 2026 after a doping positive, illustrating the risks the Yankees now face. Moreover, the possibility of losing out on an international prospect before he even joins the organization is a gamble other MLB teams know all too well.

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“The New York Yankees have reached a $2.7 million pre-agreement with Dominican shortstop prospect Luis Cruz, the first player from the 2031 international class to reach an agreement with the organization. At just 12 years old, Cruz already shows the ability to hit pitches exceeding 90 mph, along with promising defensive indicators that project him as a potential impact shortstop,” Wilber Sanchez shared via X.

Under MLB rules, international amateur players cannot officially sign contracts until they turn 17 (or turn 17 before September 1 of the signing year). Because Cruz is currently 12, this $2.7 million handshake deal cannot become official until the 2031 international signing period opens. In videos, he has shown the ability to hit fastballs with significant exit velocity. With that exit velocity and swing at 12, the Yankees may have a generational talent in their class of 2031. But risk prevails.

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Pre-agreements exist in a legal gray zone: if a prospect’s talent skyrockets, trainers can shop him to a higher bidder, and the original team has no recourse. Conversely, if a 12-year-old suffers an injury or fails to develop physically by age 16, teams frequently back out of the agreement, leaving families who pulled their kids out of school with nothing.

Moreover, multi-million-dollar commitments to pre-teens incentivize trainers and families to falsify birth certificates to make older, physically mature teenagers appear to be 12 or 13. Teams risk tying up years of future bonus pool money in players who turn out to be ineligible.

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There were incidents where, to protect lucrative early deals and boost velocity or power before age 16, some unregulated trainers administered adult steroids or veterinary compounds to children, risking player health and future MLB drug suspensions.

In March 2026, the Phillies canceled their $1.3 million pre-agreement after a 13-year-old tested positive for anabolic steroids. He was supposed to make a debut in the class of 2029. In February 2026, the Reds reached a $2.8 million pre-deal with 12-year-old Dominican outfielder Julio Ramos. By May 2026, Cincinnati walked away from the $2.8 million commitment after the prospect tested positive for doping.

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The Yankees now wait four years to find out if their $2.7M bet pays off, or if Cruz becomes another cautionary tale.