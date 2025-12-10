Yankees Put 30-Year-Old Star’s Career in Jeopardy as Brian Cashman Moves to Fix Biggest Weakness: Insider

If you’ve been paying attention to the Yankees’ trade patterns over the past few years, you’ve probably noticed one constant: they’re always shopping catchers. Remember last offseason, they moved Jose Trevino and Carlos Narváez, bringing back Fernando Cruz, Alex Jackson, and Elmer Rodriguez. The year before that, Kyle Higashioka was part of the blockbuster deal for Juan Soto.

And now, once again, the Yankees seem to have a surplus of catchers they can use to patch other holes, especially in the bullpen. But the catcher they’re putting on the trade market this time could bring an end to one of the franchise’s most unlikely stories: an Uber driver who wound up living the dream at Yankee Stadium.

“The Yankees are receiving interest in catcher J.C. Escarra, sources tell ESM. NYY began showing interest in his services last offseason. They could look to balance out their left-handed roster and also add to their roster in one move,” New York insider Ryan Garcia shared the news.

Yes, Escarra is that guy who went from driving an Uber to catching in Yankee Stadium in 2025. It was an incredible story, but his on-field numbers didn’t quite match the fairy tale. Notably, he wrapped up the year with just 2 HRs and a .202 average, posting a .629 OPS. That’s a far cry from his impressive spring showing, where he hit 3 HRs and put up an .848 OPS over 19 games.

Defensively, though, he was a different player. Reportedly, in 209 innings behind the plate, he posted a +3 Fielding Run Value, good enough to make any team, including the Yankees, consider taking a chance on him. But the problem for New York is that they already have their starting duo in Ben Rice and Austin Wells, which makes a trade of a well-regarded backup catcher a logical move, especially with bullpen holes to fill.

The Yankees surely need some help in their bullpen, especially after non-tendering Mark Leiter Jr., Jake Cousins, Scott Effross, Ian Hamilton, and Michael Arias. Moreover, Devin Williams and Luke Weaver are also gone. And considering how they blew up some late-inning games this year, dealing Escarra for an arm makes sense.

So what could the Yankees realistically get for Escarra?

Garcia reports that the Rangers may be open to sending RHB Kyle Higashioka in return, a move that fits the Yankees’ goal of adding a right-handed bat to balance their left-heavy group. Now the decision rests with GM Brian Cashman, whether to make the deal and potentially give Escarra a chance to continue his unexpected rise elsewhere.

The Yankees need arms beyond the bullpen

The Yankees need help not only in the bullpen but also in their starting rotation.

Currently, the Yankees have Max Fried, Cam Schlittler, Luis Gil, Will Warren, and Ryan Yarbrough in the rotation. A few other names, like Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodón, and Clarke Schmidt, are all injured. So, that makes adding another starting pitcher a real priority.

However, they’re unlikely to land a meaningful rotation piece by trading someone like Escarra. Free agency, though, might offer a better path. Michael King, for example, could be an intriguing option. He shone as a reliever for the Yankees from 2021–2023 before being dealt to the Padres in the Juan Soto trade. And this past season, he posted a 3.44 ERA with a 24.7% strikeout rate!

So, if the Yankees move Escarra for bullpen help and then bring King back through free agency, it could be the perfect combination. Hopefully, Brian Cashman might be thinking along the same lines.