Yankees Receive Tearing Cody Bellinger News After Kyle Tucker Pursuit Already Jeopardized by Brian Cashman’s Overconfidence

Cody Belinger was definitely a fan’s favorite in New York, but that chapter might be losing soon after becoming a key player for the Yankees in 2024 and 2025 after they acquired him from the Cubs. But now he’s opted out of his three-year, $80 million deal to test free agency. This has everyone asking: Should the Yankees go all in to bring him back, or look elsewhere? As for now, it’s still up in the air. But experts have already provided some advice for not just New York but for all teams.

“He has to have the most teams that have had to reach out to his agent to see if there’s interest because he fits so many positions,” Eduardo Perez said via MLB Radio. “He brings the opportunity for an organization to not just put him in any of the three outfield positions. You’re actually gaining an excellent defender in any of those positions.”

“And also, he’s a great base runner. And by being a great base runner, you get on first on any ball hit in the gap. He takes really good secondaries. He’s smart on the bases. He understands where the outfielders are. He has that.”

Well, Perez does make sense here. His versatility opens many gates for him, but it will be tough for the Yankees to acquire him this time.

The league is highly interested in him. His numbers say it all: Bellinger crushed 29 home runs, drove 98 RBIs, and racked up +12 DRS while playing all three outfield spots, proving how resourceful he could be.

And his agent?

Scott Boras is known for being one of the toughest negotiators in baseball. That’s not great for a team trying to re-sign a player who was already with them last season. History shows that Boras’ clients usually move on, just as Alex Bregman and Juan Soto did.

Even after letting him go, Yankees GM Brian Cashman is sounding “very interested in bringing him back.” But Cashman’s past actions have turned out to be a double-edged sword for him and New York.

Brian Cashman’s overconfidence ruins Kyle Tucker’s offseason

Recently, the Yankees extended a qualifying offer to Trent Grisham worth $22 million in the hope that Grisham wouldn’t accept the offer. But to everyone’s surprise, this move fell on them when he did. His return has completely packed the outfield and made things a lot messier.

With Aaron Judeg already locked in, adding Grisham back into the mix makes it way more challenging to bring in Kyle Tucker, one of the biggest free agent targets for 2026.

Grisham’s deal puts the Yankees in a tight spot on the field and in the budget. It creates a logjam in the outfield and pushes the payroll to around $263 million, which sends them over the third luxury tax line. That makes it possible to fit Tucker into the lineup. And the budget? A real challenger without shaking up the team chemistry or making major financial moves.

The question lingers here: Is Cashman ready to commit such a staggering hit to the pocket to acquire Tucker?