Yankees, Red Sox Publicly Trolled After Eugenio Suárez Seals Stunning $15M Deal With Reds

Last April, Eugenio Suárez became the 19th player to hit four home runs in a single game, accomplishing the feat against the Atlanta Braves. Despite that historic performance, he failed to attract attention from major teams like the New York Yankees or the Boston Red Sox.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Now, after returning to the Cincinnati Reds on a one-year, $15 million deal, those teams have found themselves under criticism for letting the opportunity pass.

Jim Bowden criticized the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox for not signing Suárez during a discussion with Nick Kratz on Foul Territory TV.

ADVERTISEMENT

“One of the things, when I look at the Yankees lineup, they are too left-handed,” Bowden said. “The only right-hand bats they have right now are Aaron Judge, whoever’s playing shortstop, and Giancarlo Stanton. And we all know Giancarlo Stanton’s injury history.”

“But besides that, they are all left-handed. They needed a right-handed bat, and Suárez could have been that,” he added. “You know, backup third, backup first, backup DH. I mean, for one year, $15 million. For one year, $15 million? Are you kidding me?”

Suárez could have helped the New York Yankees balance their lineup. The team currently relies heavily on left-handed hitters such as Cody Bellinger, Trent Grisham, Jasson Dominguez, and Austin Wells.

ADVERTISEMENT

In that situation, Suárez would have added an offensive boost by strengthening the right-handed side alongside Aaron Judge, Anthony Volpe, Amed Rosario, and others. A more balanced Yankees lineup could have helped the team perform better in the upcoming season.

Additionally, Suárez could have served as an alternative first baseman alongside Cody Bellinger, Ben Rice, and Oswaldo Cabrera.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

He could have also provided depth at third base alongside Ryan McMahon, Oswaldo Cabrera, Jazz Chisholm Jr., and others. Lastly, the Yankees could have used him as a designated hitter alongside Aaron Judge, Ben Rice, and Giancarlo Stanton.

As for the Boston Red Sox, Eugenio Suárez could have contributed at third base alongside Nate Eaton, Nick Sogard, and Marcelo Mayer, a role once handled by former Red Sox player Alex Bregman.

He also showcased his defensive ability during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays last October. In that game, Bryce Miller threw a 97.6 mph four-seam fastball to Nathan Lukes, who hit it with an exit velocity of 75.5 mph.

ADVERTISEMENT

Suárez ran into foul territory and made the catch while juggling the ball to prevent it from hitting the ground. His effort helped retire Lukes in the top of the first inning.

However, it is not only Jim Bowden who has criticized the Yankees and the Red Sox. A.J. Pierzynski also criticized the choices of these two teams on Foul Territory TV.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I hope I can bring Jim [Bowden] up there. I can ask him what he said last week. He said a GM, a big-league GM, earlier in the offseason: “Why is Suárez not getting any interest?” He said, “Did you see what he got at the trade deadline?” I’m like, what is that…just like teams were all in at the trade deadline. All of a sudden, he’s just completely viewed as somebody that’s not valuable to a team,” Pierzynski stated.

The New York Yankees or the Boston Red Sox might have signed Eugenio Suárez because of the team he was traded to during the 2025 Trade Deadline. Notably, the Arizona Diamondbacks traded him to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for Juan Burgos, Hunter Cranton, and Tyler Locklear. Since the Mariners are not considered as good as the Yankees or the Red Sox, those teams have passed on signing Suárez this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

That being said, Eugenio Suárez can get back to his power-hitting skills for his former team, the Cincinnati Reds (1-year $15 million deal), now that he’s back with them.

Last September, he calmly hit an 84.1 mph slider from Bradley Blalock into a 414 feet two-run home run to left field to give the Seattle Mariners a 2-0 lead during the bottom of the 2nd inning.

The ball bounced off the walls of the stadium and became his 49th home run of the season. Following the home run, Suárez celebrated with his teammates before returning to the dugout. In 159 games last season, he recorded 49 home runs and 118 RBIs.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the Reds have Eugenio Suárez for this season, there is yet another player they might want to take a look at for addition – Nick Castellanos.

The Reds might look to trade Nick Castellanos

Following Eugenio Suárez, the Cincinnati Reds might be looking to another of their former members, namely, Nick Castellanos, back home. Castellanos had previously played for the team for two years, from 2020 to 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nick Castellanos joining the Cincinnati Reds would help them boost their offensive power alongside Eugenio Suárez. Last April, he blasted an 89.1 mph four-seam fastball from Alex Vesia into a 389 feet grand slam into the seats in left field with an exit velocity of 104.3 mph. That grand helped the Philadelphia Phillies take a 6-2 lead against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the bottom of the 3rd inning. He ended the season with 17 home runs and 72 RBIs in 147 games.

Apart from his hitting power, Nick Castellanos will fit in the Cincinnati Reds’ right field alongside Will Benson, JJ Bleday, Dane Myers, Rece Hinds, and Noelvi Marte. However, the team might also use him at third base alongside Sal Stewart, Ke’Bryan Hayes, and Christian Encarnacion-Strand.

All things said and done, it will be interesting to see if the Reds add Nick Castellanos after Eugenio Suárez to further build up the team before next season.