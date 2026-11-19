The offseason shuffle is not just changing rosters across MLB but also reshaping the dugouts and front offices. After losing bench coach Brad Ausmus to the Houston Astros, the New York Yankees are now searching for someone who can fill the void left behind. While former Astros manager Joe Espada was considered a frontrunner for the role, the Yankees may have another name on their radar.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to the latest report from MLB insider Joel Sherman, former Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde has emerged as a potential alternative. It offers New York another option as it looks to rebuild its coaching staff for the upcoming season.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Former Orioles manager Brandon Hyde has been in conversation with the Yankees about their bench coach job and is expected to get a more formal interview in the coming days,” Sherman shared via the New York Post.

Hyde will come with tons of MLB experience. He managed the Orioles from 2019 until his dismissal in May 2025, winning AL Manager of the Year in 2023. Before Baltimore, he served as a bench coach for the Chicago Cubs. He won a World Series there in 2016, and has most recently worked as a senior advisor in baseball operations for the Tampa Bay Rays. So, he already knows how to run daily clubhouse logistics and support a veteran manager without overstepping.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, the Yankees’ front office strictly favors coaches who embrace data-driven baseball over an “old-school” approach. Hyde thrived under Mike Elias’s heavily analytical regime in Baltimore. He spent the 2026 season working for the Rays, another analytically driven organization.

Hyde is viewed as a fiery, no-nonsense presence. He can act as a “bad cop” foil to Boone’s notoriously player-friendly demeanor, adding an edge to the Yankees’ dugout.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, a potential hire would require moving past previous friction. Notably, Hyde and Yankees manager Aaron Boone were involved in heated dugout exchanges and bench-clearing incidents. In the ninth inning of a close Yankees-Orioles game back in 2024, Yankees closer Clay Holmes accidentally hit Orioles rookie Heston Kjerstad in the helmet with a 96.8 mph sinker.

While checking on Kjerstad, Hyde became infuriated by what he felt was pointing and yelling directed at him from the Yankees’ dugout and coaching staff. He charged toward the Yankees’ bench, prompting both benches and bullpens to empty into a pushing and shoving match. “We’re playing for too much to get caught up in that,” Boone said later about the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, it remains to be seen if this past friction cost Hyde his potential New York job. The Yankees now have both Espada and Hyde running for the job. The advantage for Espada is that he previously worked in New York’s front office and dugout from 2015 to 2017. On the other hand, having managed the Orioles for over six seasons and worked for the Rays in 2026, Hyde knows the tendencies, bullpens, and weaknesses of New York’s primary division rivals inside and out.

The Yankees’ offseason needs still aren’t met by choosing a new bench coach.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Yankees have diverse offseason needs

Right-handed offense is the biggest need currently for the Yankees. Trent Grisham has entered free agency. So, the Yankees have checked in on right-handed free-agent outfielder Randy Arozarena. They are also exploring trade options like Steven Kwan for contact and defense. Behind the plate, they need a right-handed-hitting backup to pair with lefty starter Austin Wells. Carson Kelly and Tyler Stephenson are among the top free-agent options.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the infield, All-Star second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. is a free agent expected to command a major deal elsewhere. New York must decide whether to pursue a replacement via free agency (such as Gleyber Torres or Luis Arraez). They could explore trades like Ketel Marte or Xavier Edwards. Or they shift Anthony Volpe to second base if top prospect George Lombard Jr. claims shortstop.

With Paul Goldschmidt hitting free agency, deadline acquisition Luis García Jr. is projected to take over everyday duties at first base. Meanwhile, the Yankees are actively looking to trade third baseman Ryan McMahon, even willing to eat part of his $16 million salary, to open up third base for a stronger bat like Isaac Paredes.

With such diverse needs, one could expect a dominant offseason from the Yankees.