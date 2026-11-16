Yankees Reunite With 36YO Pro on $2.25M Deal as Major Reinforcements Take Priority

The New York Yankees are bringing back Tim Hill on a $2.25 million deal, betting on his ground-ball prowess to anchor their bullpen rebuild. After finishing the 2026 season with MLB’s second-best team bullpen ERA at 3.13, the Yankees are looking to preserve what worked rather than start from scratch.

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Hill proved his worth by leading all major-league relievers in ground-ball rate, earning himself another year in pinstripes. Now, the left-hander gets another shot at helping New York’s championship ambitions. And the Yankees are hoping his consistency can once again become a weapon in high-pressure situations.

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“Left-handed reliever Tim Hill and the New York Yankees are in agreement on a one-year, $2.25 million contract that includes a $2.5 million club option for 2028, sources tell ESPN. Hill returns for his fourth season with the Yankees, whose bullpen is a top priority this offseason,” Jeff Passan shared via X.

Hill takes a modest pay cut from the $3 million club option he played on in 2026. The new agreement guarantees $2.25 million for 2027 and gives New York control through 2028 at $2.5 million.

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Per the Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, rebuilding the bullpen was the team’s top priority after six relievers became free agents. Per MLB.com, Hill is the club’s first bullpen addition of the winter. The Yankees beat out reported free-agent interest from teams like the Cleveland Guardians, Los Angeles Dodgers, and New York Mets.

However, there’s a twist, especially given Hill’s worst ERA in 2026. Despite a career-worst 4.60 ERA in 2026 and being left off the postseason roster, Hill led all MLB pitchers (minimum 50 innings) with a 68.8% ground-ball rate. He also held left-handed batters to a .213 batting average and a .611 OPS.

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His 2026 ERA was inflated by an uncharacteristic 12 home runs allowed (over 30% of fly balls hit against him). But his underlying metrics mirrored his strong 2025 campaign (3.09 ERA).

Back in August, in a game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Hill’s extra-inning save won the game for the Yankees. Entering the bottom of the 10th inning with a 4–3 lead and the automatic runner starting on second base, Hill was called on to prevent a sweep and salvage the final game of the series.

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Despite allowing the automatic runner to score an unearned run, Hill kept the game-tying run from crossing the plate. He threw just 11 pitches to record all three outs without issuing a walk or allowing an earned run, closing out the one-run win.

Thus, another year with the 36-year-oldthat too under a $3 million deal could prove effective for the Yankees with low investment risk. However, the Yankees need to splash elsewhere if their offseason needs to be successful.

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The Yankees’ offseason needs go beyond Hill

Apart from Tim Hill, only Fernando Cruz and Brent Headrick returned with significant 2026 relief roles. New York extended a $23.15 million qualifying offer to Bednar. They may convert surplus starters like Ryan Weathers, Clarke Schmidt, or Luis Gil into relievers.

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Reportedly, the Yankees are targeting top free-agent lefty Adrian Morejon, closers Raisel Iglesias and Alex Vesia, and trade candidate Trevor Megill (Milwaukee Brewers).

The Yankees are also actively looking to upgrade over incumbent Ryan McMahon after a disappointing 2026 campaign. He owes $16 million in 2027, making a platoon partner or a blockbuster addition the most likely paths. According to MLB.com, the Yankees have checked in on free agent Alec Bohm as a potential regular or platoon bat. For a bigger splash, New York is eyeing posted Japanese Triple Crown slugger Teruaki Sato (39 home runs in NPB in 2026) and free agent Eugenio Suárez.

The Yankees are also rumored to be targeting Tarik Skubal with a potential $350 million+ splash. While adding Skubal could enhance their starting rotation, offering a $350 million contract means a few more Hill-like low investments could be around the corner.