Yankees ROTY’s Opening Day Hopes Dwindle After Final Rotation Announcement

The finalization of the New York Yankees‘ starting rotation has created a major casualty, leaving the Opening Day hopes of a former Rookie of the Year dwindling. Without a spot in the starting rotation, whether he can fit on the Opening Day roster remains to be seen.

The Yankees decided on a four-man rotation for the first 13 days of the new season, with Max Fried starting against the San Francisco Giants on Opening Day. With Cam Schittler, Will Warren, and Ryan Weathers making up for the rest, the Yankees decided to go without Luis Gil. Does this mean a bullpen job or a Triple-A demotion for Gil?

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According to Aaron Boone on Sunday, they are still figuring it out.

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“We’re working through that — do we want him to start a couple [in the minors] and then pop him in the rotation? Is there an avenue to do it a different way? That’s what we’re working through still,” Boone told the New York Post after a Grapefruit League game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Gil had an inconsistent Spring Training, but he regained his footing this Friday against the Baltimore Orioles.

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He put on a dominant show, pitching five scoreless innings with seven strikeouts. Yet, it was not enough to guarantee him an Opening Day roster spot after going 2-1 in 6 starts with a 4.66 ERA this spring.

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Meanwhile, they already have enough options for the bullpen.

USA Today via Reuters May 1, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Luis Gil (81) holds a rosin bag before the start of the bottom of the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Yarbrough and Paul Blackburn are in the mix.

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The Yankees could have offered Gil a piggyback role in the bullpen, but there are other relievers still looking for a roster spot.

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Among them, Osvaldo Bido is out of options. Plus, the Yankees must use Cade Winquest, their Rule 5 pick, or return him to the Cardinals. However, Jake Bird and Brent Headrick still have minor league options.

The 2024 ROTY missed significant playing time last season after suffering from a right lat strain in Spring Training. Following his return after missing the first four months of the season, he made 11 starts with a 3.32 ERA and 41 strikeouts.

According to the Yankees’ pitching coach, Matt Black, the decision is not only about Gil.

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It has more to do with their schedule for the first two weeks. The Yankees’ decision to go with four starters, instead of five, lies in the fact that they have four off-days, and they don’t want them to go too long without a start.

“Obviously, he’d like to be a starter with us, so frustrating [for him]. But at the same time, he understands the position we’re in with the way the schedule lines up for the first two weeks in particular. Now it’s just a matter of making sure we do right by him and keep him in rhythm and find the best balance for the bullpen and our starting group,” Black told the NY Post.

Gil is reportedly scheduled to throw live batting practice on Wednesday to continue his buildup. He is unlikely to be available for their season opener against the Giants anyway.

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For now, Gil can be optioned to the minor leagues and get called up when the Yankees need a fifth starter on April 11. But chances of him making the Opening Day roster remain thin.

Meanwhile, the Yankees are still building their pitching depth, as their Sunday trade indicates.

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Yankees trade infielder for Nationals’ pitching prospect

The Yankees ended their final Spring Training game with a win against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday. It was an eventful day in the Bronx, as they also completed a trade.

The Yankees traded infielder Jorbit Vivas to the Washington Nationals for their right-handed pitching prospect Sean Paul Liñan.

Last season, Vivas slashed .161/.266/.250 with 2 doubles, 5 RBIs, and 1 home run across 29 games. This year, he was out of options and did not make it to the Yankees’ Opening Day roster. So, a trade was the best outcome.

It also opened a spot on the Yankees’ 40-man roster.

The Yankees had acquired Vivas from the Los Angeles Dodgers alongside left-hander Victor González in 2023 when they traded shortstop Trey Sweeney. In return, the Yankees got the 21-year-old RHP Liñan, who ranked as the No. 27 prospect for the Nationals.

Last season, Liñan mostly navigated through the Single-A and High-A, ending the season with two Triple-A starts. He pitched 77.1 innings with 106 strikeouts and a 3.03 ERA in 19 games.

Liñan was originally signed as an international free agent by the Dodgers, who traded him to the Nationals.