Yankees’ ‘Second Yoshinobu Yamamoto’ Plan Hits Major Roadblock as $4.6B Rival Pressed to Strike Fast

Essentials Inside The Story The Yankees are pushing hard for Tatsuya Imai, but Bruce Levine argues the Cubs should act now before New York takes control.

Levine calls Imai the best pitcher available and believes Jed Hoyer’s deep scouting in Japan makes him the perfect target for Chicago.

With the Giants stepping out and the Yankees’ rotation injured, the race for Imai is tightening as the January 2 signing deadline approaches.

The New York Yankees thought their path toward landing Tatsuya Imai was finally opening up. Earlier, many expected the San Francisco Giants to stay in the mix, but they stepped aside. That should have made things easy, but it did not. Instead, a $4.6 billion rival is urged to go after Imai.

Marquee Sports Network shared a clip on X in which analyst Bruce Levine urged the Chicago Cubs to act before New York took control.

“Here’s the thing about the Chicago Cubs that we don’t realize. They’re a big-market team, even though people have accused them of not spending like one. And they can absorb some failures. Every team must be able to absorb it. You can’t be perfect with everything.”

And Imai’s rise gives the Cubs every reason to act. The 27-year-old has been roughly 25 to 30 percent better than the league average in the NPB by ERA minus over the past four seasons. His numbers keep trending upward. This year, he mixed a 27.8 percent strikeout rate with a 7.0 percent walk rate and finished with a 1.92 ERA across 163.2 innings.

On top of that, he is one of the hardest pitchers in Japan, often sitting above 95 miles per hour and reportedly touching 99. Along with a slider, changeup, and splitter, teams see a starter who can handle MLB hitters right away.

And that’s precisely why Levine believes the Cubs should make a serious push for Imai. Bruce Levine framed Tatsuya Imai not just as another free agent option but as a meaningful long-term investment for the organization. Emphasizing Chicago’s willingness to spend when the talent warrants it, Levine said, “I don’t think they’d back away, and I don’t think the Cubs would be afraid to make a huge investment in Imai.”

His perspective challenges the common belief that the Cubs hesitate with central contracts, suggesting that if they genuinely believe in Imai’s upside, they’re ready to step up and commit at a top-tier level.

“This is the best pitcher out there. He is a swing-and-miss type of guy, which they need to go along with Horton. This is your guy. And Jed Hoyer has studied Japan over the last five or six years, taking numerous trips there. I think this is the guy for the Chicago Cubs.”

Jed Hoyer, the President of Baseball Operations and the Cubs’ lead roster architect, has a long track record of building competitive teams, including the 2016 World Series champion core.

He’s also been heavily involved in international scouting. So when Levine points out that Hoyer has spent years studying Japan and traveling there, it highlights Hoyer’s deep understanding of that pitching market.

It reinforces the idea that Imai fits exactly the kind of profile Hoyer is ready to pursue, making Levine’s endorsement even more compelling.

According to reports, Tatsuya Imai must reach a deal with an MLB club by January 2. So, the chase was officially on. But many still believe the Yankees are leading the race.

Yankees remain frontrunners for Tatsuya Imai.

Earlier, the Giants looked like a real threat, but that cooled fast. After weeks of interest, Buster Posey revealed that their recent pitching talks shifted toward cheaper arms. That made it clear their front office was no longer chasing high-priced names like Imai.

Meanwhile, pitching depth keeps haunting the Giants. Even an MLB executive admitted that “pairing Imai with [Giants pitcher] Logan Webb makes a ton of sense.” That type of endorsement usually sparks a push, but San Francisco stepped back instead.

For the Yankees, that exit felt like the first real break in this pursuit. They still need another starter, and losing one contender puts them right at the front. Imai’s power arm fits what the Bronx crowd loves, especially after the rotation took so many hits in 2025. A move like this would change the entire feel of their staff.

And it also makes sense as the injuries keep stacking up. Gerrit Cole and Clarke Schmidt both underwent Tommy John surgery, and Cole will not be ready for Opening Day. Schmidt’s return is even more unclear. Carlos Rodon also needed an elbow procedure, and he is expected to miss the start of 2026.

With that kind of damage, the Yankees have every reason to chase Imai with full intent. So, let’s see how things go from here.