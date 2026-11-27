The New York Yankees are not looking to make headlines as they fix one of their most pressing roster issues. After catching became a major weakness in 2026, Brian Cashman appears to be exploring a more affordable route to address the problem. Rather than pursuing expensive free agents, the Yankees have reportedly turned their attention to an NL West team to solve their dilemma, with two potential candidates already on their radar.

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According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Yankees have checked in with San Diego Padres catchers Freddy Fermin and Luis Campusano. The two players have emerged as potential targets for the Bronx team as it weighs different options to strengthen its catching position.

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Quoting Heyman, Underdog MLB wrote, “Yankees thought to be interested in trading for one of Freddy Fermin or Luis Campusano.”

While the team has also been linked to established offensive players, checking in with Fermin and Campusano suggests that general manager Cashman is keeping a close eye on the trade market.

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Exploring Fermin and Campusano’s availability is not without reason.

One of the franchise’s biggest weaknesses during the 2026 season lay behind the plate. Yankees’ catchers produced the lowest OPS among all position players in their lineup at only .598. Austin Wells, who was expected to establish himself as a dependable offensive contributor, struggled at the plate. His season was hampered by cervical headaches. He batted .186/.292/.332 with 14 home runs and 32 RBIs in 122 games, raising questions about his ability to contribute offensively when the team needs it.

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Backup catcher J.C. Escarra also produced disappointing results. He hit only .188/.239/.271 with no home runs and 7 RBIs in 32 games. His defensive contributions also declined, with his catcher-framing runs dropping from five in 2025 to zero in 2026. Ali Sanchez also provided little relief. In 92 plate appearances this season, Sanchez recorded only 3 extra-base hits, including 1 home run. He went 21-for-86 in 51 games.

The lack of production from all the catchers compelled the Yankees to find a more reliable option behind the plate. A right-handed addition could complement Wells, provide an offensive boost, and reduce the pressure on the primary catcher.

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Meanwhile, several potential catching targets are no longer on the market. With teams already securing Tyler Stephenson and Gary Sánchez, the Yankees’ options have been considerably narrowed down. A trade offers a more practical solution, considering the thin free agent market.

Fermin and Campusano offer two different profiles.

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Fermin is primarily valued for his defensive abilities. The 31-year-old catcher hit .203 with a .589 OPS in 96 games during the 2026 season. However, his ability to handle pitching staffs, block difficult pitches and control the running game makes him an attractive backup option.

Campusano, meanwhile, offers more offensive upside. The 27-year-old finished the 2026 season hitting .265/.363/.433 with 8 homers and 30 RBIs in 248 plate appearances. Although his defensive abilities remain a work in progress, his bat could provide the Yankees with another right-handed option in their lineup.

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Why the Padres could consider a trade

The Padres have a surplus of catchers on their roster, making a potential trade possible. They have three options behind the plate, alongside highly regarded prospect Ethan Salas, who made his big-league debut in September.

A.J. Preller, however, has indicated that the organization is comfortable retaining all catchers.

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“We think their games complement each other,” Preller reportedly observed during a media interaction.

But the Padres need substantial rotation reinforcements after losing several starting pitchers to free agency, including Michael King, Nick Pivetta, and several others. Trading one of their catchers could help them acquire the rotation depth they desperately need.

The financial aspect also makes both players attractive trade candidates. According to MLB Trade Rumors’ projections, Campusano is expected to earn approximately $1.7 million through arbitration, while Fermin’s projected salary is around $2.6 million. Both also offer multiple years of team control.

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For the Yankees, either acquisition would address an immediate roster concern without requiring a major financial commitment. Fermin would provide defensive security, while Campusano could offer a more balanced offensive option.

With the catching market shrinking and other roster needs competing for the Yankees’ offseason resources, Cashman may find the Padres’ surplus an opportunity worth pursuing. However, only time will tell whether a deal arises from these check-ins or not.