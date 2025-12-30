Yankees Stare at Major Prospect Exodus as 3 Prime Targets Surface to Fix Glaring Roster Hole, Per Insider

It is very rare to see the Yankees look clueless about how to handle the offseason, because they usually set the standard. But this time around, the New York Yankees look caught in between many things and might be looking at an offseason where they walk away with more negatives than positives.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Because at this point, forget Cody Bellinger, they are not even able to go after starting pitchers without taking a big loss in prospects.

“If Bellinger doesn’t return… They could bolster their starting rotation,” reported The Athletic. “Freddy Peralta, MacKenzie Gore, and Sandy Alcantara are possible targets on the trade market, but each pitcher will likely cost the Yankees big time in prospect capital.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Yankees entered the offseason signaling restraint, and Hal Steinbrenner publicly stressed payroll discipline repeatedly this winter. Those statements aligned with their quiet market behavior, as no nine-figure contracts were pursued early. That posture became the first real indicator that Cody Bellinger’s return was far from guaranteed.

Industry projections placed Bellinger at 7 years and $185 million, a threshold the Yankees avoided.

New York never moved aggressively, and sources consistently described talks as exploratory, not advanced. As winter progressed, other clubs with cleaner payrolls stayed active while the Yankees stayed measured. That gap between asking price and spending posture made a reunion increasingly unlikely, despite no formal withdrawal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Kansas City Royals at Miami Marlins Jul 18, 2025 Miami, Florida, USA Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara 22 delivers a pitch against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning at loanDepot Park. Miami loanDepot Park Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSamxNavarrox 20250718_SN_na2_0001

With Bellinger fading, the lineup shows a clear vacancy, pushing attention toward run prevention alternatives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

New York has checked on starters Freddy Peralta, MacKenzie Gore, and Sandy Alcantara through trade channels. Each discussion followed a familiar structure, with clubs demanding premium prospects near the top of New York’s system.

Peralta’s club sought multiple upper-level arms like George Lombard Jr., Gore’s price centered on controllable bats like Dax Kilby, and Alcantara required elite packages.

Those costs place the Yankees in another bind, as recent history shows a reluctance to empty prospect depth. Trading for any of those starters reshapes future rosters, limiting flexibility beyond a single-season window. Standing still, however, risks entering the year with unresolved offensive gaps and no rotation reinforcement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The choice ahead is narrow, because restraint now carries consequences that extend directly into the standings.

For an organization built on decisiveness, the New York Yankees now appear trapped by caution and consequence. Hal Steinbrenner’s restraint has narrowed paths, leaving Bellinger absent and Peralta, Gore, and Alcantara unreachable. If this winter defines direction, New York risks learning standards fading faster than payrolls.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even after all the comments about money spending, could the Yankees try Tatsuya Imai?

Hal Steinbrenner can talk all he wants about “weak correlations” between payroll and championships, but the Yankees’ rotation isn’t magically fixing itself. With injuries piling up and questions hanging over Gerrit Cole and Clarke Schmidt, the Bronx Bombers might finally put their money where Steinbrenner’s mouth is and chase Japanese phenom Tatsuya Imai this winter.

The New York Yankees have consistently maintained one of baseball’s highest payrolls, yet their spending has not always translated to sustained success.

Hal Steinbrenner highlighted a “weak correlation” between payroll size and championships, reflecting caution over extravagant moves. Brian Cashman confirmed willingness to spend nine-figure sums, signaling the front office can act when necessary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the comments, the team’s rotation faces uncertainty with Gerrit Cole and Clarke Schmidt recovering from injuries.

Tatsuya Imai emerges as a logical solution, offering stability and potential dominance for the Yankees’ starting rotation. In 2025, Imai posted a 1.92 ERA with a 10-5 record, striking out 178 batters over 163.2 innings. SportsGrid’s Paul Connor and Jim Bowden project a signing value around $154 million, reflecting his frontline upside.

Bringing Imai to New York could mitigate stress on the rotation while Cole and Schmidt regain form.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fit between Imai and the Yankees appears practical and strategic, aligning with team needs. He has expressed motivation to compete against top MLB teams, including the reigning champion Dodgers. Adding him could provide the Yankees with long-term pitching security while enhancing postseason hopes.

If the team commits financially, Imai offers a rare opportunity to strengthen a rotation under real pressure.

If the Yankees pursue Tatsuya Imai, Steinbrenner’s wallet will finally meet the rotation’s needs. Imai’s projected $154 million deal could redefine how Cashman balances risk, reward, and fan patience. New York’s rotation would gain security, proving that spending wisely sometimes beats talking about it endlessly.