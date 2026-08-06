Yankees Sued for $10M After Fan Allegedly Suffers Traumatic Brain Injury

Baseball has spent much of the past decade trying to make the seats closest to the action feel safer. A series of high-profile fan injuries, from Tonya Carpenter’s life-threatening accident at Fenway Park in 2015 to a toddler being struck by a 105-mph foul ball at Yankee Stadium two years later, led MLB clubs to expand protective netting across ballparks. By that standard, Stephanie Duluc was sitting in one of the safest seats in the stadium.

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Then, on June 2, 2026, came a routine swing that was anything but routine. During a game against the Cleveland Guardians, Guardians star José Ramírez lost control of his bat on a foul attempt, and instead of dropping harmlessly near the dugout, it kept rising. It cleared the protective screen behind home plate, sending thousands of heads turning in the same direction before cameras found Stephanie Duluc clutching her head in the fourth row. YES Network announcer Michael Kay could only react in real time: “Bat goes one way, ball goes another… Bat goes into the stands, over the screen too.” Moments later, as cameras located Duluc, Kay added, “There’s a woman who got hit; she’s on her feet now.”

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Now, more than two months after that incident, that frightening sequence has become the center of a $10 million lawsuit. Duluc alleges the impact left her with a traumatic brain injury and argues that the very section designed to protect fans failed to do exactly that.

According to the lawsuit filed in Manhattan Federal Court, “Stephanie Duluc was hit with such force it knocked her from her seat and violently threw her to the ground.” Duluc was seated in the fourth row directly behind home plate, using season tickets owned by her employer, Bronx-based SOMOS Community Care. While they are among the most expensive seats at Yankee Stadium, the lawsuit notes they are also one of the few areas where protective screening has long been considered legally essential because of the risks posed by foul balls and flying bats.

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Her attorney, Jon L. Norinsberg, says Duluc continues to suffer “persistent headaches, sensitivity to light, balance issues, and other cognitive impairments.” The lawsuit also alleges she sustained a concussion along with injuries to her neck and both hands, leaving her unable to return to her professional duties.

The case hinges not on Ramírez’s swing but on stadium safety. At the center of the dispute is a long-standing legal doctrine known as the “Baseball Rule,” which generally shields teams from liability when fans are injured by foul balls or bats, provided adequate protective measures are in place.

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Duluc’s suit argues that Yankee Stadium failed in its duty to protect fans in the most dangerous seats. Behind home plate, courts have long required protective screening. Her complaint specifically alleges that while netting existed in front of her section, it was “significantly lower” than the adjacent sections, creating what she describes as an “unprotected opening” through which the bat traveled. If the netting was insufficient, liability shifts to the stadium operator.um operator.

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Duluc faces an uphill fight. Under the Baseball Rule, teams are protected if they can show they met MLB’s netting standards. The Yankees will likely argue that their safety nets complied with league regulations. The organization has so far declined to comment publicly on the lawsuit.

Less than two weeks before the lawsuit was filed, Duluc appeared on a PIX11 segment, Monica Makes It Happen, to discuss a SOMOS Community Care event held at Fordham University. The appearance prompted questions online because the lawsuit alleges she continues to suffer severe light sensitivity and disabling symptoms following the incident.

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Responding to those questions, Norinsberg said, “Ms. Duluc continues to suffer significant residual deficits from her traumatic brain injury. Duluc suffers from persistent headaches, sensitivity to light, balance issues, and other cognitive impairments,” per the New York Post. “A brief television appearance does not mean she has recovered or is capable of performing her professional duties on a sustained basis,” he added.

Moreover, this wasn’t even the first time any such incidents had happened at the stadium during a live match.

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Have such incidents happened before in MLB?

Flying bats and foul-ball injuries in MLB stands have happened repeatedly over the years, and there’s a well-documented pattern of incidents that led to wider netting rules:

1982, Jonathan Keane (Fenway Park, Boston Red Sox): Four-year-old Jonathan Keane was struck in the head by a line-drive foul ball off Dave Stapleton’s bat while sitting behind the first-base dugout. Hall of Famer Jim Rice immediately sprinted into the stands, carried the unconscious child to the clubhouse, and helped get him urgent medical attention, a move doctors later credited with saving his life. Keane made a full recovery. The incident became one of baseball’s earliest reminders of the dangers spectators face close to the field, though it did not lead to an immediate league-wide policy change.

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2015, Tonya Carpenter (Fenway Park): Carpenter suffered life-threatening head injuries after a shattered bat from Oakland Athletics third baseman Brett Lawrie flew into the stands and struck her during a Red Sox game. She remained hospitalized for several days before her condition improved. The incident prompted then-Commissioner Rob Manfred to publicly state that fan safety had become MLB’s top priority and accelerated discussions about expanding protective netting across ballparks.

2017, Two-year-old girl (Yankee Stadium): A 105-mph foul ball hit by Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier struck a two-year-old girl in the face, fracturing her skull and causing severe facial injuries. The incident visibly shook players on both teams, with Frazier later saying, “I thought of my kids.” Commissioner Rob Manfred responded by saying MLB would “redouble” its efforts to improve fan safety. Within a year, MLB formally recommended that all clubs extend protective netting to at least the far ends of both dugouts, and every team eventually complied.

2019, Young girl (Houston Astros vs. Chicago Cubs): A line-drive foul ball hit by Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr. struck a two-year-old girl at Minute Maid Park. She later suffered a fractured skull, traumatic brain injury and seizures. Almora was visibly emotional after the incident, breaking down on the field. The family later reached a confidential settlement with the Astros in 2021. The case renewed criticism of the Baseball Rule and reinforced the need for expanded netting.

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So the Duluc case fits a recurring pattern: dangerous objects entering stands, prior incidents that spurred netting upgrades, and ongoing litigation when fans argue that those upgrades still left them exposed.