Yankees Suffer Another Blow as Trent Grisham Gets Sidelined With Injury

Trent Grisham pulled his right hamstring sliding into second base Friday, forcing the Yankees to activate Jasson Dominguez. Grisham’s hamstring strain leaves the Yankees without two of their top three outfielders. Ahead of their game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday, the team officially announced the roster moves.

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During the Yankees’ 8-5 loss to the Blue Jays, Grisham exited the game early after he was injured on the basepaths. The Yankees have placed him on the injured list after being diagnosed with a right hamstring strain, per ESPN’s Jorge Castillo on X. His injury makes things worse for the team, as superstar Aaron Judge is already out for multiple weeks with a rib stress fracture. In a corresponding move, they have also reinstated Jasson Dominguez to the lineup.

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As the Yankees rallied to overcome the early lead the Blue Jays set, Grisham pulled his hamstring while sliding at second base. His two-run set the score at 7-5, with the Yankees trailing. The fiasco happened in the top of the sixth.

Manager Aaron Boone and a trainer checked Grisham at second as he appeared to be in visible discomfort. The broadcast camera caught the Yankees’ outfielder exiting the game while walking gingerly towards the dugout. Max Schuemann came in as a pinch-hitter and also played in the right field, while Spencer Jones took Grisham’s place at center for the rest of the game.

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Grisham’s injury raises major concerns as he has emerged as one of their hottest hitters in the last couple of weeks. Following a disappointing start to the season, Grisham is slashing .328/.397/.492 over the last 15 games. He has hit two homers, 8 RBI, and issued 7 walks.

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Unfortunately, Grisham is no stranger to leg injuries. He missed time just last month with left knee discomfort, and he also dealt with left hamstring tightness during the 2025 season. He will join Judge, Giancarlo Stanton (calf strain), and Austin Wells (headache) on the IL.

Though Judge will remain out for the next four to six weeks due to his stress fracture, Stanton was originally expected back soon before his recent setback.

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Grisham’s landing on the 10-day IL stint has created a void in the Yankees’ outfield. But the Yankees won’t have to suffer much with Jasson Dominguez’s return. Jones will be taking over center field during his absence.

The Yankees reinstate Jasson Dominguez

Jasson Dominguez was nearing the end of his rehab assignment, having already played five games. To bring him back to the big leagues, the Yankees would likely have to decide whether to keep Spencer Jones, as he debuted after Dominguez’s injury. But Grisham’s injury has made things easier for the Yankees. They reinstated Dominguez in the lineup after activating him a few days early from the IL.

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The Martian suffered from a low-grade AC sprain in his left shoulder and landed on the IL on May 8. He was injured while making a spectacular catch on the previous day. The 23-year-old had crashed into the left-center field wall at Yankee Stadium.

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On his return, he is expected to take over regular outfield duties. To prepare, Dominguez played in the outfield in his last three starts at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. During his minor league rehab, the 23-year-old has hit 2 homers and 3 RBIs. He went 5-for-18 in five games, per CBS Sports.

On Saturday, Dominguez makes his highly anticipated return to the major league lineup against the Toronto Blue Jays.