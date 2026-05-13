Yankees Take Drastic Turn On Anthony Volpe Despite PR Disaster After Latest Setback

The New York Yankees recalled Anthony Volpe from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday after shortstop José Caballero fractured his finger on May 12. The Yankees’ strong 26-16 start recently collapsed into a four-game losing streak. This slump forced the front office to scramble and reverse course on a highly controversial roster decision.

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“The New York Yankees are calling up SS Anthony Volpe from Triple-A Scranton,” reporter Francys Romero posted on social media this Tuesday.

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Anthony Volpe was the everyday shortstop of the Yankees who suffered a partially torn labrum last October. His surgery forced him to sit out the entire early season this year to complete his recovery. However, Volpe started his rehab assignment on April 14, and the Yankees indicated his return to the active roster. When his time was up, the Yankees shocked everyone. Instead of bringing the former Gold Glover back to the Bronx, they optioned him to Triple-A

The reason was pretty simple: his replacement, José Caballero, was playing too well. Caballero grabbed the starting job and hit .259 with four home runs to go along with leading the AL in stolen bases and showing elite defensive skills, which narrowed the chances for Volpe.

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Sending Volpe down was a total PR disaster. Local sports radio was flooded with angry fans. They felt like a homegrown player was being snubbed to prioritize Caballero’s recent outings. The outrage was there on social media as well, with many accusing the front office of being out of touch. The anger was also around preferring a stopgap over their franchise shortstop.

GM Brian Cashman tried to subdue the noise, saying, “It wasn’t anything that Anthony Volpe was doing wrong. It was what Cabby was doing that led to that decision.”

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Volpe himself wasn’t really happy about the decision, but he went along with it. And he made it clear that he was ready for a call-up.

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“There are things I can control [and] things I can’t. I’m ready to go here,” Volpe said.

And it looks like his time has finally come. But only through someone else’s misfortune.

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Caballero suffered an injury to his right middle finger while diving back into first base on Sunday. And the Yankees put him on a 10-day IL on May 12. As a result, the Yankees have finally reversed their decision, and Volpe will be included in the 26-man roster. But the shift didn’t happen in the smoothest circumstances.

Anthony Volpe’s unexpected Yankees return arrives under pressure

When the Yankees announced Volpe’s reinstatement in the minor league, there were already some concerns regarding Caballero’s durability. In fact, José suffered a minor injury at the very same time. During the game against the Rangers, Caballero was hit in the elbow by a 77-mph curveball from Nathan Eovaldi. The swelling made him miss the game the following day.

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Now, within three days, he has suffered another injury, and this time it’s more serious. Although they initially thought Caballero might be able to avoid the IL, an MRI revealed a fracture in his finger. His scheduled return is on May 21, but it’s too soon to expect an official confirmation.

Imago July 24, 2024, Toronto, On, CAN: Tampa Bay Rays Jose Caballero stands in the dugout during American League MLB, Baseball Herren, USA baseball action against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. José Caballero PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAc35_ 20240724_zaf_c35_121 Copyright: xChrisxYoungx

Max Schuemann started the second game against the Orioles as a shortstop. Volpe will replace him once he rejoins the team.

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But Caballero’s injury isn’t the only concern for the Yankees at this moment. Back when they decided to keep Volpe in the minors, they were still at the top of the AL East with a 26-12 record. Since then, they have lost four back-to-back games, and the pitchers have given up 17 runs during the stretch. The Rays have dethroned them with 27 wins.

That’s what forced them to make such a drastic change in their earlier decision. The franchise framed the previous decision as performance over status. But now, they do not have the luxury to wait for Anthony Volpe to improve his production.

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However, if Caballero makes a quick recovery, Volpe’s return to the Bronx could be temporary.