Yankees Take Massive Decision on 6-Year-Long Coach Following Team’s Playoff Disappointment

Matt Blake arrived at the Yankees with no coaching experience. Six years later, he built the best pitching staff in baseball. Blake is one of the most valued staff members within the New York Yankees organization. And the franchise did not delay in rewarding him for the work he has done. With their latest deal in effect, Blake is not going anywhere for the next three years.

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If inconsistent offense was the villain during the Yankees’ season, then electric pitching was their saving grace. The man behind the stellar, league-leading 3.23 ERA posted by the Yankees’ pitchers is Matt Blake, and he was on an expiring contract. Despite entering the 2026 season with one of the highest payrolls, the Yankees fell short. They finished behind the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East before being swept by them in the ALDS. While the postseason disappointment has intensified scrutiny of the team’s leadership, Blake was not one of them. His current contract was supposed to end on the last day of the World Series. With that time coming closer, the Yankees wasted no time in offering him a three-year contract extension. Blake is now signed through the 2029 season. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported on the latest development. On Saturday, his co-worker Joel Sherman first reported on the Yankees’ interest in offering Blake an extension.

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“The Yankees and pitching coach Matt Blake have agreed on a three-year extension. @Joelsherman1 reported yesterday the sides were moving toward a deal,” wrote Heyman on his X handle.

The Yankees hired Matt Blake in November 2019 for the 2020 season. He succeeded former coach Larry Rothschild in the role. At the time, Blake lacked any experience in coaching; he had worked in player development with the Cleveland Guardians. However, his analytical approach and emphasis on pitching mechanics and strategy impressed the Yankees’ brass enough to give him the position.

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Now at 41, Blake has established himself as one of the key figures in New York’s pitching development. Hence, the Yankees finalized the extension with Blake soon after they announced that manager Aaron Boone will be returning for the 2027 season. However, the skipper has not received an extension yet. His contract is set to expire at the end of next season.

Now, let’s have a look at how Blake helped produce the best pitching staff in all of MLB in 2026.

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Blake’s impact on developing Yankees’ pitchers

While Brian Cashman acquires the raw talent, Matt Blake develops them into major league-caliber pitchers. Since Blake joined New York’s coaching staff ahead of 2020, the Yankees pitchers have logged a collective 3.69 ERA through 2026, ranking third in the big leagues.

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This season, Cam Schlittler has emerged as the favorite for the AL Cy Young Award. Under Blake’s guidance, Schlittler posted a 14-6 record with a 1.95 ERA in 33 starts. He also ranked third in the American League with 239 strikeouts.

Despite the injuries to stars like Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodón, and Max Fried, the Yankees pitching staff maintained their dominance under Blake. Collectively, the Yankees ranked first in ERA, third in WHIP (1.17), and sixth in strikeouts (1450).

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Blake’s role extends beyond helping well-known stars adapt to the Yankees’ system. He has helped develop multiple young pitchers into formidable arms.

The rise of Nestor Cortes Jr. serves as one of the prime examples of Blake’s effectiveness. After the Yankees signed Cortes to a minor-league contract in 2021, Blake helped him earn his major-league breakout. Cortes became a dependable bullpen and rotation option, posting a 2.90 ERA in 93 innings.

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In 2022, he transitioned into one of the best starters in the AL, posting a 2.63 ERA and earning his first All-Star selection. He also finished 8th in the AL Cy Young voting that season.

Under Blake, Luis Gil also debuted in MLB, winning the AL Rookie of the Year award in 2024. Will Warren’s improvement into the Yankees’ No.5 starter serves as a more recent example of Blake’s influence.

Blake’s ability comes from his previous role as the Guardians’ director of pitching development before joining the Yankees.

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His influence was evident when Paul Blackburn and Brent Headrick contributed significantly to the Yankees’ bullpen. Headrick became a high-leverage setup man for closer David Bednar. It helped the Yankees maintain a formidable pitching staff despite injuries and roster changes.

While pitching alone won’t solve all the problems for the Yankees, it is one less thing the team has to worry about ahead of 2027.