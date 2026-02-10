Yankees, 3 AL East Rivals Issued Indirect Warning as Ex-Mets GM Delivers Clear Message After Rays’ Nick Martinez Move

A single offseason signing by the Tampa Bay Rays has put the entire AL East on notice. Now, a former MLB general manager is breaking down exactly why the Yankees and their rivals should be concerned.

On Monday, the Rays signed free agent Nick Martinez on a one-year, $13 million contract. The ex-Reds RHP can comfortably switch roles between a starter (26 starts in 2025) and a reliever (14 relief appearances in 2025).

According to ex-Mets GM Steve Phillips, combined with Drew Rasmussen, Ryan Pepiot, and the ace Shane McClanahan, Martinez can become a part of a dangerous pitching staff.

“McClanahan comes back, and Ryan Pepiot has got just filthy stuff. You know Rasmussen’s got great stuff… If they can stay healthy, who knows what they can do. ‘Cause there are a top match-up every night when you face that starting rotation,” the former Mets GM explained on MLB Network.

Both Drew Rasmussen and Ryan Pepiot are coming off seasons where they pitched career-high innings, logging 150 and 167 2/3, respectively.

However, Phillips’ verdict depends on the condition that all the players remain healthy.

MLB.com reported on Monday that, recovering from a TJ surgery and a 2024 nerve issue, McClanahan should build up to pitch five innings by the end of Spring Training.

The optimism is heavily guarded, as the rotation is littered with question marks.

Rasmussen is coming off his third major elbow surgery, and Pepiot’s promising 2025 season was hampered by both a lower-leg bruise in May 2024 and late-season fatigue in 2025.

Now, with that pitching limitation, adding a reliable arm like Martinez provides crucial insurance for the rotation.

During his Spring Training Media Day, the Rays’ manager, Kevin Cash, also weighed in on the signing.

Cash noted, per MLB.com, that they would be looking forward to ‘meaningful starter innings’ from Martinez.

The 35-year-old right-hander had a successful season with the Cincinnati Reds last year. Pitching a career-high of 165 2/3 innings, Martinez ended the regular season with 116 strikeouts and a 4.45 ERA.

The Rays likely got a firsthand look at Martinez’s value when the Reds marked their second straight win during the late-July push. During the series opener at Great American Ball Park, Martinez struck out five in the five innings, resulting in a 7-2 victory!

Now, as the Tampa Bay Rays have bolstered their rotation with a durable veteran arm, the Yankees and the other AL East teams should strategize accordingly for the upcoming season.

While the Rays are making moves to contend in the present, a major question about their long-term future in Tampa Bay looms over the franchise.

The Rays destination dilemma

St. Petersburg has not been an ideal destination for the Tampa Bay Rays. They are in dire need of an alternative to the current stadium, which is geographically disconnected from much of the team’s fanbase.

Meanwhile, Orlando is looking to build their major league presence.

The Orlando Dreamers have proposed a stadium site tied to the tourism corridor, reported the Orlando Sentinel. They have a pre-planned branding and marketing strategy, too, along with political support in favor of sports investment. So, if Tampa does not provide, Orlando will.

Tampa’s best bet will be to deliver on its plans for the Hillsborough Community College Stadium village.

The proposed village will include a major league stadium, a minor league/academy stadium, a college campus, a walkable entertainment village, and proximity to Raymond James Stadium.

The Rays are clearly building a roster to win now, putting the AL East on notice. But with their future in St. Petersburg uncertain, the biggest question is whether this championship window will close before the team even has a permanent home to celebrate in.