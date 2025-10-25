Yankees to Cut Ties With Cody Bellinger as Kyle Tucker Dilemma Reaches Peak Before Offseason, Deems Insider

Despite guiding the Majors in home runs (274) and runs (849), the Yankees’ October struggle has reignited issues about roster balance. So, Stacey Gotsulias and Brian McKeon, in Locked On Yankees, analyzed the team’s roster options for the next season.

McKeon answered the question of “How much do you think it would be to get Tucker, Gisham, and Bellinger? Is it possible?” He mentioned, “I think they’re going to get one of those guys. When it comes to Tucker, Grisham, and Bellinger, the more and more the offseason goes on, the more and more I want Kyle Tucker — and I think it’s going to cost over $400 million. But from a Yankees perspective, I think they are going to get Trent Grisham. Interesting situation, really, and I keep going back and forth on it.”

His statement pointed out an uncertainty about the team’s outfield. And it had the subtle message that Bellinger might not be a part of the Yankees’ strategy.

NJ.com’s Randy Miller also said, “They’re not confident that they’ll be successful because the years and money could soar far above their comfort zone with Scott Boras representing the former MVP and several other big-market clubs likely to be all in on a signing.”

However, the discussion around Kyle Tucker is still at the center of the team’s strategy.

McKeon said that Tucker can get a $400 million deal. FanSided’s Jake Elman also mentioned that “Tucker won’t fix the Yankees’ many issues,” including bullpen management and defensive inconsistencies. While Tucker has a generational experience, the veteran’s price tag will force cuts to other resources needed to address multiple weaknesses.

So, now with the uncertain future of Bellinger and Tucker, the focus has fallen on center fielder Trent Grisham.

He is affordable. As per Inside the Pinstripes, Aaron Boone’s team will have five days post-World Series to choose whether to extend a qualifying offer to Grisham worth $22.5 million. In this situation, if the Yankees fail to make the deal, they also get draft compensation. However, the star’s breakout 2025, 34 home runs, .464 SLG, and 74 RBIs, can put Grisham in mine for a five-season deal elsewhere.

Still, as per NJ.com’s Bob Klapisch, he is not without risk.

“Despite a breakout power performance at the plate (34 home runs) and glorious defense in center field, it’s worth remembering that Trent Grisham batted just .235 this season and was only 2-for-17 in the ALDS.” With that Klapisch added, “He’s a career .218 hitter.”

“The Yankees will need Grisham back in 2026 if Bellinger bolts, but there’s no reason to believe he’ll ever hit for a meaningful average,” he explained.

While the team wrestles with the high-stakes dilemma of Bellinger-Tucker, another vital concern is emerging.

Yankees bullpen faces shake-up as Devin Williams–Luke Weaver decision looms

As the Yankees are getting prepared for a defining 2026, focus has fallen on their relievers, too, with updates suggesting that the team could go away from Luke Weaver while trying to keep Devin Williams.

Despite a struggling 2025 where Williams posted a 4.79 ERA, advanced metrics highlighted an optimistic situation with an elite 34.7 percent strikeout rate and a 3.04 xERA. We can say that such numbers only suggest bad luck.

On the contrary, Weaver began as an elite star; however, after his injury in June, he faltered and finished with a 5.31 ERA in 40 outings and 39 frames. Now, that’s spreading the speculation of Weaver getting in a deal with Alex Cora’s team.

Also, rising star Hueston Morrill has now emerged as a powerful bullpen option.

The right-hander has shifted his position from shortstop to pitching. And he has also dominated High-A ball with a 0.62 WHIP and .042 ERA across 43 innings. The star’s quick growth gives it a rare position.

With Williams and Weaver going to enter free agency and Morrill not yet being Major League-ready, the team’s concern related to the bullpen will be a vital storyline to watch.