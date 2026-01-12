Yankees To Go After Cubs Shortstop After Cody Bellinger Reunion Blows in Brian Cashman’s Face: Bronx Veteran

Essentials Inside The Story Chicago Cubs land Alex Bregman, potentially making Gold Glove infielder available for the Yankees

Former Yankee Clint Frazier floats Cubs shortstop as a smart pivot if New York misses out on Cody Bellinger and Bo Bichette

Cubs shortstop could offer the Yankees elite defense and lineup stability heading into 2026

The Chicago Cubs pulled off a franchise-changing move on Saturday night. After weeks of rumors linking them to Alex Bregman, they finally sealed the deal. The New York Yankees, on the other hand, are still waiting to make a splash of their own, watching one marquee name after another slip through their fingers.

Reportedly, even Cody Bellinger could be off the table after New York hesitated to meet his demand for more years. So while Cubs fans are riding the high of a huge addition, the Yankees’ front office is catching plenty of heat from frustrated fans. Still, former Yankee Clint Frazier is hopeful. As per him, the Cubs’ bold move could end up offering a bit of hope for the Bronx.

“I saw something recently that said that because the Cubs just landed Alex Bregman, Nico Hoerner might be available. And if Hoerner is available, this could be fun. Okay, you could really see the shift in the infield change right here because if they do get Nico. Nico could potentially be your shortstop, and then the Bo Bichette stuff just like comes to an end, and they just let Nico play short, Jazz at second,”

Well, Bellinger clubbed 29 HRs and slashed .272/.334/.480 in 2025. So, losing that kind of production would be a major blow for Brian Cashman. That said, there may be a way for the Yankees to soften the impact, and Nico Hoerner could be part of that solution.

The Yankees are long rumored to be interested in Bo Bichette, but even insiders seem split on how serious that interest really is. One thing that does feel different this time is that the organization doesn’t appear to be fully committed to Anthony Volpe anymore. Even so, Bichette doesn’t seem like a great fit. His days as a shortstop may be numbered. And while his game is different from Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s, he’s probably not an upgrade over the Yankees’ current second baseman.

That’s where Hoerner enters the picture.

The Cubs are reportedly open to moving him after landing Bregman. A move that pushed them closer to the CBT threshold. On top of that, the 28-year-old is set to hit free agency after the season. And Chicago is focused on getting controllable assets in return.

And from a defensive standpoint, Hoerner is elite. He’s primarily played second base and won Gold Gloves there in both 2023 and 2025, but he’s also shown he can handle shortstop at a high level. For the Yankees, that kind of glove would be a clear step forward.

He could play a key role in helping New York get back into the World Series conversation. And fans would likely welcome the idea of Hoerner taking over for Volpe on defense.

Bichette might also be slipping away from the Yankees

While Bichette has long been viewed as a potential replacement for Bellinger, the Yankees could end up missing out on him as well. Reports say the Phillies have already scheduled an online interview with Bo Bichette!

So while Yankees fans may still be dreaming of seeing Bichette in pinstripes, another serious suitor has clearly entered the mix for the soon-to-be 28-year-old.

What’s clear is that New York is searching for more offensive punch heading into 2026. Even though the Yankees led the league in both home runs (274) and RBI (820) in 2025, getting on base was a real issue. If you remember, they finished the season with a .251 team batting average. They tied for sixth with the Diamondbacks and Rays. Because of that, adding a true slugger feels like a must.

Hence, if Bichette isn’t an option, then pivoting quickly becomes important. In that case, making a move for Hoerner might be the most realistic path forward. And doing it sooner could help Cashman steady the ship and dodge the criticism coming from the fan base.