Yankees to Show Exit Door to Multiple Players as Brian Cashman Pivots to 27YO Marlins Star in Desperate Move: Report

To materialize this linkup, the Yankees might have to let go of top prospects like Spencer Jones.

The Yankees are not alone in the chase of the 27-year-old.

Even though the Yankees have been linked to a long list of names this offseason, they still haven’t actually landed anyone, especially when it comes to starting pitching. They’ve been rumored to be in the mix for guys like Framber Valdez and Ranger Suárez. But so far, nothing has really materialized.

However, the reality is that Brian Cashman needs to add another starter. Their rotation depth is in rough shape, with Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodón, and Clarke Schmidt all set to miss the start of the season while recovering from elbow surgeries. As a result, the urgency has increased. Now, according to the latest reports, the Yankees are actively engaged in trade talks with the Marlins as they look for help. On paper, it makes sense, but it could come at a steep price, potentially costing them some valuable pieces from their farm system.

“As Chris Kirschner & Ken Rosenthal noted, the Marlins & Yankees have had previous discussions surrounding Pitcher Edward Cabrera. Miami would be getting several prospects back in return if it finalizes. High ceiling types,” Sportsgrid host Craig Mish shared via X.

If you remember, Cabrera’s name has been floating around in rumors since last July’s trade deadline. And for the Yankees, a big part of the appeal is the financial side of things. The 27-year-old has been with the Marlins since his debut in 2021, is under team control through 2028, and is projected to make just $3.7 million in arbitration in 2026. So, from a cost standpoint, that’s hard to ignore.

On the field, he’s absolutely worth the chase.

Cabrera put together a strong season last year, posting a 3.53 ERA and 1.23 WHIP while striking out a career-high 150 hitters over 137 2/3 innings across 26 starts. Yes, there are some red flags, though. He spent two stints on the injured list in 2025 with a finger blister and a sprained elbow, and he also hit the IL twice in 2024 due to a shoulder impingement.

Now, even if the Yankees do land him, the bigger question is the price. It wouldn’t be cheap!

They’d likely have to part with some top prospects, with Spencer Jones frequently mentioned in trade speculation. The former first baseman-turned-outfielder has real big-league power that should play anywhere and is a top-100, MLB-ready prospect. Ben Hess is another name to watch. He’s one of the Yankees’ best minor-league arms in the system. He’s not someone the Yankees want to move, but to get Cabrera, they might not have much of a choice.

So that’s the dilemma: with the rotation in urgent need of help, do the Yankees make the move now? Or risk weakening their farm system and losing a key long-term advantage in the process?

The Yankees are not without competition

When it comes to chasing starting pitching, the Yankees aren’t alone in feeling the pressure. For example, teams like the Mets and Cubs are in the same boat, and with the Yankees actively involved in talks for Cabrera, it’s forced other clubs to react.

The Mets, in particular, are desperate for rotation help. They’ve been linked to Framber Valdez and other arms on the free-agent market, and the key difference there is that those pitchers wouldn’t cost them any prospect capital. The Cubs are also dealing with rotation issues after injuries to Justin Steele. So, they need affordable pitching, and Cabrera fits that need perfectly.

But what really puts the Yankees in the driver’s seat, though, is the strength of their offer.

If they’re truly willing to part with top prospects, competition may not matter much. A package like that gives the Marlins a chance to stay competitive now while also setting themselves up for the future without Cabrera anchoring their rotation.