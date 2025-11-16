Yankees Told to Foil Dodgers’ ‘Second Yoshinobu Yamamoto’ Plan as Bullpen Revival Gains Momentum

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been the best team for a long time, not just since they won the World Series in 2025. The organization is now going after a Japanese right-hander who has been compared to Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the ace who led them to their recent success. But the New York Yankees are determined to change this story before he becomes another star for the Dodgers.

The Yankees have been told to stop the Dodgers’ plan to get Tatsuya Imai, a star player in Japan’s NPB who came to MLB’s posting system after eight seasons with the Seibu Lions. Imai’s 2025 stats show how important this is: he had a 1.92 ERA in 163.2 innings, a 0.892 WHIP, and a 27 percent strikeout rate. Yamamoto’s recent success shows us the worth Imai could be. The World Series MVP for the Dodgers pitched two full games and won three games against the Toronto Blue Jays in the Fall Classic. This shows how great Japanese pitchers are in October baseball. In six playoff games, Yamamoto had a 1.45 ERA, a 5-1 record, and 33 strikeouts. These numbers proved that the Dodgers’ big spending was worth it and made him the team’s best player.

For the Yankees, getting Imai changes the structure of their rotation in a big way. The right-hander is 5’11” and weighs 154 pounds. He throws a fastball in the mid-90s and a deceptive slider that gets 45 percent of hitters to miss it. This combination goes against his small size, but it still gets results. Adding Imai gives the organization strategic options that it didn’t have before. His smooth delivery and deep pitch mix fit perfectly with the Yankees’ development model. This gives the team the freedom to trade young arms who are currently stuck in their rotation, which is something that most teams can’t do.

Jeff Passan reports that Imai’s contract projections are between $80 million and $200 million, which shows that he expects to be paid like an elite player. His career stats show a 3.15 ERA and a 1.94 strikeout-to-walk ratio in the NPB. If the Yankees get him, they won’t have to deal with the story momentum that another Dodgers acquisition would create. This would further increase the franchise’s financial dominance and make the ongoing debates about how spending power affects competitive outcomes even more heated.

Yankees eye Brendon Donovan as the batting force to complement Imai

While Imai locks down the New York Yankees‘ pitching, they still need one important piece: a pest who won’t go down quietly at the plate. Judge, Rice, and Stanton all hit home runs. They are strong. But Brendon Donovan is different.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com says that several teams are circling. “Infielder Brendon Donovan, who is arbitration-eligible for two more years, is also drawing a lot of interest and seems likely to be traded,” Feinsand writes. “The Yankees, Dodgers, Royals, and Guardians are among the teams believed to be potential landing spots for Donovan.”

Imago Credit: IMAGO

A .361 career on-base percentage, a strikeout rate of only 13 percent, and a whiff rate of 13.4 percent tell this narrative. Donovan doesn’t run after. He fights. These numbers are important because leading off gives Judge more chances to set the tone, and he does well when there are runners on base. Donovan is the perfect person to fill the gap left by Trent Grisham’s move on.

What is the puzzle? Where does he play? Ryan McMahon is in charge of third base, and Jazz Chisholm Jr. is in charge of second base. He can play left field, but it’s not his best position. If the Yankees miss out on Kyle Tucker or Bellinger walks, Donovan becomes worth the trouble. He has the kind of attitude that championship teams really need.