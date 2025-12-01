Yankees Told to Give Up ‘Distrusted’ Top Prospect in Aggressive Pursuit of Blue Jays’ $116M Trade Target

The Yankees still haven’t decided on Cody Bellinger, even though names like Kyle Tucker and Bo Bichette are floating around this free-agency period. And typical of the Yankees, fans aren’t seeing any bold, aggressive offers yet. But with several positions to fill with limited funds, the team might not be able to dump all their resources into one or two stars.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

That said, according to MLB analysts Jon Conahan and Matthew Schmidt, there might be a way for the Yankees to have it both ways. Notably, there’s a player the Blue Jays are also pursuing, and the Yankees could still go after him. To pull it off, though, they may need to give up a top prospect: somebody talented but under-utilized.

“I could see that, but I still think it would take a mammoth package from the Yankees to land Marte. Maybe you definitely have to move one of Dominguez or Jones, I would think in that trade,” Schmidt referred to landing Ketel Marte in exchange for Jasson Dominguez via the Yankees Roundtable podcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, as per Schmidt, both Spencer Jones and Dominguez are potential trade pieces for the Yankees, but Domínguez almost seems like the smarter bet. Why? Because he’s under-utilized.

Imago MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies Aug 15, 2025 Denver, Colorado, USA Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte 4 during the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Denver Coors Field Colorado USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRonxChenoyx 20250815_tbs_ac4_141

ADVERTISEMENT

Last season, he reportedly racked up 98 hits in 381 at-bats, with 10 HRs, 47 RBIs, and 23 stolen bases over 123 games. But as the season rolled on, his playing time dwindled drastically… After August, he only had 72 at-bats, thanks to the team leaning heavily on guys like Cody Bellinger, Trent Grisham, Aaron Judge, and Giancarlo Stanton in the outfield.

So it begs the question: if he’s a young player with upside who isn’t getting a regular opportunity, why not trade him to fill a more pressing need? That’s where Ketel Marte comes in.

Going for Marte makes a lot of sense for the Yankees right now. First off — the price tag. With a potential deal for Tucker hovering near $400 million and one for Bellinger, maybe close to $200 million, Marte, with a $116.5 million contract, looks much more affordable. Moreover, in 2025, he posted solid numbers: 28 HRs, 72 RBIs, and a 145 wRC+ over 126 games.

So if the Diamondbacks are willing to listen to offers, why wouldn’t the Yankees go after Marte, especially before the Blue Jays swoop in?

The Yankees need some bullpen help also

Even though the Yankees might resolve a few offensive gaps with Marte, they still need a few more moves from the offseason.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Reportedly, with Devin Williams and Luke Weaver now free agents, the Yankees really need to strengthen their bullpen depth and overall pitching. And it’s no secret that upgrading both the rotation and the relief unit has to be a top priority for Brian Cashman and Hal Steinbrenner this offseason. Why?

Because we all remember those late-inning collapses this past season, and how the bullpen just wasn’t good enough in big moments.

The good news is the team isn’t starting from scratch. They still have arms like David Bednar, Fernando Cruz, Camilo Doval, and Tim Hill, so the foundation is there. Add a couple more reliable arms and the Yankees could turn that weakness into a strength.

But again, the question is how soon they’ll act. Outside of acquiring Trent Grisham, the Yankees have been pretty quiet so far. So, fans are definitely waiting to see the first real wave of moves.