Yankees Told to Shield Aaron Judge as Reluctant Brian Cashman Stands Firm on Cody Bellinger Deal

Cody Bellinger is the offense and outfield essential for the New York Yankees, especially when batting behind Aaron Judge. His left-handed power and defensive flexibility can balance the lineup and protect Judge. No wonder Brian Cashman is catching flak for not opening the checkbook to bring Belli back, even after Judge being a “big advocate” for signing the outfielder.

Reportedly, the Yankees are offering something around $150 million for five years, but Bellinger wants a seven-year $200 million deal or more. ESPN’s Jeff Passan thinks “Until his price drops, the Yankees don’t seem inclined to budge.” But ESPN’s Dani Wexelman hasn’t been shy about expressing her skepticism over the Yankees’ reluctance to pay up.

“He is a really nice fit with the team, and he’s even a better fit behind Aaron Judge to protect him,” Wexelman shared via MLB Network Radio.

The Yankees might like to play hardball with most of their free agents, but Aaron Judge is the clear exception. They simply can’t afford to shortchange the roster around him. Aaron Judge needs real protection in the lineup, and that’s why the hesitation on Bellinger is raising some eyebrows.

Bellinger looks like an obvious fit in New York, especially hitting right behind Judge. The numbers back Wexelman’s question.

Bellinger put up a 5.1 WAR in 2025. That’s his best season since 2019, when he won the NL MVP with the Dodgers. And at 30 years old, he looked rejuvenated. He smashed 29 HRs and knocked in 98 runs, both his best marks since that MVP year!

While Wexelman’s point is pretty straightforward, Cashman might be just fine moving on from their star OF, keeping Spencer Jones and Jasson Dominguez in his spot. Even though they don’t have Belli’s efficiency, the saved money can work in the team’s future investments.

But even then, it is undeniable that when you put a dangerous bat like Bellinger right after Judge, usually with Judge hitting third and Bellinger second or fourth, it changes how pitchers approach Judge. You can’t just pitch around him or hand out free passes. Why? Because Bellinger is waiting right behind him to do damage.

From that perspective, Cody Bellinger’s expected contract might not be nearly as risky as it sounds, if Brian Cashman is willing to see it that way.

The Yankees might not be willing to repeat the same mistakes

The Yankees have been burned in a very similar situation before.

They brought D.J. LeMahieu back on a six-year, $90 million deal in 2021, only to watch the former batting champ completely fall off. By the second half of 2025, New York had moved on and released him. What if the same happens with Cody Bellinger!

That’s the nightmare the Yankees are trying to avoid. Ideally, they’d love to bring Bellinger back on something closer to five years and $150 million. Maybe they’d stretch it to a sixth year, but even that feels like a big commitment for a team that’s been keeping a close eye on its payroll lately.

Still, with Bellinger’s market not taking off the way many expected, the Yankees remain the favorite to reunite with him. May the impasse pass!