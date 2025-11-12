Yankees Top Offseason Priority Revealed as $300M Play Solves Cody Bellinger vs Kyle Tucker Dilemma

Cody Bellinger or Kyle Tucker? The Yankees still haven’t figured out who to go for next year. Bellinger brings more versatility since he can play multiple positions, but Tucker’s bat makes him the bigger offensive threat. As The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner put it, “Cody Bellinger had a fantastic season for the Yankees, but Tucker is the better player and the bigger offensive weapon.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

So, most analysts seem to agree with Kirschner that Tucker would give the Yankees’ lineup a major boost. However, there are voices like Joel Sherman who believe Bellinger might actually be the smarter choice moving forward. And interestingly, his argument ties back to Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner! “Steinbrenner has said this publicly if he wants to get under $300 million,” Sherman said, noting why it is important to review the team budget before targeting a free agent.

“I’m not sure Tucker is their guy. I think Bellinger is their guy… I think there’s probably a plan B: spend more on a different area if they don’t get Bellinger. Okay. But Bellinger is, I’m buying my significant other five Christmas presents,” Sherman added via the

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Sherman, Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner is focused on trimming payroll. So, if you’re expecting another 2009-style spending spree, when the team splurged on top free agents and won the World Series, you might be waiting a while. Now, if the Yankees want to keep their 2026 payroll under $300 million, it basically rules out Kyle Tucker.

Imago MLB, Baseball Herren, USA New York Yankees at Atlanta Braves. Jul 18, 2025 Cumberland, Georgia, USA New York Yankees first baseman Cody Bellinger 35 hits a single to drive in a run against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Cumberland Truist Park Georgia USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDalexZaninex 20250718_dwz_sz2_0000034

As per MLB insider Jon Heyman, Tucker could command an 11-year, $375 million deal this offseason. That’s way beyond what the Yankees are willing to spend. And unlike the Dodgers, New York isn’t expected to rely on deferred payments to make that kind of contract work. So yes, missing out on a player who’s hit at least 22 home runs in each of the past five seasons would sting. But there’s a more practical option: Cody Bellinger!!!

Bellinger hit .272 last season with 29 HRs, 98 RBIs, and an .813 OPS. He also brings Gold Glove-caliber defense in center field. Financially, he’s a better fit, too.

ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel projects Bellinger could get around six years and $165 million, well within the Yankees’ budget. So, as Sherman points out, if the Yankees can land a versatile, proven player like Bellinger without breaking the bank, there’s no reason to overspend for Tucker.

And with the Yankees’ offseason plans stretching all the way to Japan, they’ll likely keep searching for more offensive pieces even after addressing this big decision.

The Yankees are on the lookout for Aaron Judge 2.0

Well, whether it’s Bellinger or Tucker, neither is coming in to replace Aaron Judge. But someone from Japan might make his own mark in the Bronx. Meet Munetaka Murakami, the next potential superstar heading to MLB. For the unversed, after eight standout seasons in Japan’s NPB, the two-time league MVP has been posted and is now free to negotiate with MLB teams.

Murakami, primarily a third baseman who can also handle first, is known for his incredible left-handed power. He notably crushed 56 home runs and posted a .710 slugging percentage in 2022. And according to reports, the Yankees are among the frontrunners to sign him.

And if they land him, Murakami could slot right into the heart of New York’s lineup as a major power threat. He’d likely start at third base, but if the Yankees aren’t fully sold on his defense, or if they decide to make Ben Rice their full-time catcher, Murakami could easily shift over to first.

CBS Sports’ R.J. Anderson projects him to command around six years and $140 million, a deal that would comfortably fit within the Yankees’ payroll plans. So, do you think that if Murakami could be landed, then the Yankees would need an additional bat with Tucker?