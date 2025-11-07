Yankees Top Talent Dillema Forces Bronx to Turn Down Aaron Judge 2.0: MLB Trade Rumors

Aaron Judge 2.0 is set to hit the open market following the Tokyo Yakult Swallows’ announcement that they will post the star on Friday, allowing him to join any MLB team. Earlier this month, Mark Feinsand predicted a fierce competition between the Dodgers and Yankees to secure the Japanese phenom.

For the Yankees, the situation at third base has been a source of struggle throughout the season. Initially, they rotated between Oswald Peraza and Oswaldo Cabrera for the first three weeks, neither meeting expectations. The position then shifted to Amed Rosario, and at the trade deadline, the team acquired Ryan McMahon, effectively resolving their third-base issues. Consequently, Munetaka Murakami—who manned third base 95 percent of the time in Japan—provides little added value for the Yankees.

Ryan Garcia expressed skepticism on Twitter, stating, “I would be stunned if the Yankees sign Munetaka Murakami. NYY views Ben Rice as a 1B, and scouts believe Murakami to be a poor defensive 3B.”

Despite this, Murakami’s remarkable achievements in Japan cannot be overlooked. He has hit 246 home runs in 892 Nippon Professional Baseball appearances, smashing the Japanese single-season home run record with 56 homers in 2022. At just 22, he also won the Triple Crown. With a career OPS of 1.051 and a batting average of .273, comparisons to Aaron Judge are well-grounded.

First baseman Ben Rice has become an essential part of the Yankees’ long-term plan, batting .255 with 26 home runs in 2025 alone. His versatility as both a DH and first baseman, combined with Giancarlo Stanton’s presence and large contract, means lineup flexibility is limited, leaving Murakami’s potential spot unclear.

With Murakami’s Yankees future uncertain, the Mets have emerged as a promising destination for the NPB star.

Mets Eye Japanese Powerhouse Munetaka Murakami as Alonso’s Future Hangs in Balance

Munetaka Murakami, the 25-year-old Japanese slugger, is poised to bring his power hitting to MLB. Currently with the Yakult Swallows in Nippon Professional Baseball, Murakami—once an NPB Triple Crown winner—is regarded as the most exciting international hitter to enter the market since Shohei Ohtani. Mets president David Sterns even traveled to Japan last summer to scout the young infielder, a sign of serious interest from New York’s management.

Imago Source: IMAGO

Despite an oblique injury limiting his playing time, Murakami maintained an impressive .273/.379/.663 slash line with 22 homers and 47 RBIs in just 56 games last season. He also represented Japan in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, where after a slow start in the semifinals against Mexico, he hit a walk-off two-run double to secure a 6-5 victory. While his defense may need improvement, his bat clearly signals star potential. With the Mets’ Pete Alonso’s future uncertain, Murakami could provide the power upgrade the team seeks.

Adding Murakami could redefine the Mets’ offense, injecting elite power and global appeal as the club prepares for a potential post-Alonso era in Queens.