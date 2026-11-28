A bullpen that lost six arms to free agency rarely rebuilds quietly. The New York Yankees have already handed out four contracts to relievers, yet the front office has apparently saved its biggest swing for a left-hander who could command nine figures, and a possible lockout is putting a clock on the chase.

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In a post on X, USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale reported, “The New York Yankees, who have already spent $48.4 million on free agent relievers this winter, have made free-agent lefty Adrian Morejon their No. 1 priority and have become ultra-aggressive in their active pursuit to sign him before the lockout, persons involved with negotiations say.”

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That urgency makes sense because the Collective Bargaining Agreement expires Dec. 1, and a lockout could freeze free agency. The interest also makes sense on paper. Left-handed reliever Adrian Morejon posted a 2.83 ERA across 86 innings in his walk year, struck out 107 hitters and held opponents to a .205 average. He turned down a $23.15 million qualifying offer from the San Diego Padres, which signals he expects a long, lucrative deal.

New York’s own comments had pointed the same way. General manager Brian Cashman called the bullpen his main priority at the GM Meetings, and MLB Network insider Joel Sherman wrote in the New York Post that the club was weighing one big reliever against spreading the money across other needs, such as offense. Nightengale’s report suggests that the single big reliever is winning out.

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The earlier signings explain why. Closer David Bednar accepted the same $23.15 million qualifying offer Morejon rejected, right-hander Jonathan Loáisiga landed about $19 million over two years, and left-handers Brent Suter and Tim Hill signed for $4 million and $2.25 million. Those four deals add up to the $48.4 million in Nightengale’s post, yet the group still lacks a lefty who strikes out 30.4 percent of hitters.

Chasing a Padres star is not new territory for the Yankees. In December 2023, Cashman sent right-hander Michael King and three other pitchers, plus catcher Kyle Higashioka, to San Diego for outfielders Juan Soto and Trent Grisham, even though Soto had one year of club control left and a projected $33 million arbitration salary.

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That trade paid off immediately. Soto hit 41 home runs with 109 RBIs and a .989 OPS, helping the Yankees reach their first World Series since 2009. After that season, they offered 16 years and $760 million, but Soto chose a 15-year, $765 million deal with the New York Mets, a reminder that big bids do not always land.

Those two results give the Morejon chase a clear template. The trade shows the Yankees will pay heavily for a Padres standout, but the lost bid shows that a big offer can still fall short once a rival steps in. That helps explain why New York wants this deal done before the lockout.

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Soto’s exit to the Mets in the 2024-25 offseason showed that a rival can win a bidding war, so San Diego, the team that made the qualifying offer, is the first threat to check this winter. It looks unlikely. The Padres signed left-handed reliever JoJo Romero to a three-year, $21 million deal this week, and a nine-figure bet on another reliever hardly fits their to-do list.

That leaves two questions, how well Morejon fits in the Bronx and how much he would cost, and both shape how far New York can go.

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Why Morejon fits Yankee Stadium and what the price tag looks like

Fit is only half the conversation because Yankee Stadium has a way of humbling relievers. The short porch in right turns lazy fly balls into souvenirs, and few arms are built to survive it. Morejon might be one of the exceptions.

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His sinker sits around 99.5 mph, and he generated grounders on close to 59 percent of balls in play. That helps explain why he allowed only four homers across 86 innings. Hitters rarely squared him up, with a 2.8 percent barrel rate and an 86.4 mph average exit velocity.

He is no one-trick lefty either. A 92.1 mph changeup neutralizes right-handed bats, while an 89.4 mph slider handles left-handed hitters, so manager Aaron Boone could skip the platoon shuffle and ask him for four to six outs in the seventh or eighth.

The cost is the harder part of the equation. The Yankees’ 2027 payroll already sits near $328.3 million for competitive balance tax purposes, so every extra dollar carries a 110 percent surcharge.

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A projected $18 million to $20 million annual salary costs $37.8 million to $42 million after the surcharge. At the top of that range, a five-year deal would reach nine figures. Because Morejon rejected a qualifying offer, New York would also forfeit its second and fifth highest picks in the 2027 draft.

All of that leaves the Yankees weighing a costly but clear need against a closing window. With the Dec. 1 deadline near, Adrian Morejon could give the bullpen its missing strikeout lefty, provided the front office accepts the tax and pick penalties that come with him.