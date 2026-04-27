Yankees’ 27YO Drops First Reaction After Being Demoted for Second Time

A former AL Rookie of the Year seems unable to keep up with the expectations he once set. A concerning start with the Yankees has forced some disappointing outcomes for the team, and now he is facing the music. However, he is not allowing the setback to pull him down.

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“It’s hard to beat someone who never gives up. See You Soon 💪🙏🏻 #GodBlessMe 🙏🏻,” Luis Gil posted on X after the Yankees optioned him to Triple-A.

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Luis Ángel Gil started the 3rd game against the Astros on Sunday, and he pitched 4 innings. He recorded 6 runs, including 2 homers from just 5 hits. And Gil failed to strike out a single batter. His 6.05 ERA convinced manager Aaron Boone on April 26 to send him to pitch for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Gil allowed 2 runs in the 2nd and 2 more in the fourth inning. He was pulled in the fifth after he first allowed Carlos Correa to walk and then Yordan Álvarez to secure a double. Luis’ replacement, Paul Blackburn, allowed 3 more runs in the same inning, but 2 of them were charged to Gil since he left 2 runners on base.

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The Yankees lost the game 4-7. They had already secured the series in Houston. But this defeat had a bigger impact since it ended their 8-game winning streak. And the poor showing from Gil wasn’t a one-off.

“He’s just been struggling to get consistency with his delivery and fastball profile,” Boone pointed out. “A combination of not quite good enough command, the stuff not being as good as it is when Luis is at his very best – add that up, and you struggle to get that swing-and-miss.”

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The 27-year-old right-hander started 4 games this season and had only one of them come with an ERA of less than 6. That was the game against the Red Sox where he managed a 4.11 ERA and tossed 6.1 scoreless innings on 83 pitches, allowing only 2 hits.

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His first 2 major league games saw him struggle with 6.75 and 7.00 ERAs, respectively, as he allowed 7 runs, 4 HRs from a total of 9 innings.

Luis Gil was sent back to the minors on March 24 this year. But that was a tactical move from the manager. The Yankees had a few off-days during that time, and instead of using 5 starters, the team chose to go with a 4-man rotation. Boone still wanted Gil to continue with the starting position. That’s why he made sure he got enough opportunities in the minor league.

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Gil mentioned earlier that he was working on “how to be more consistent executing a good fastball with good velo.” He emphasized, “Obviously, when you have a little more velo, you can create more swing-and-miss.”

His first reaction after being demoted for the second time in 2026 came out with a lot of positivity. His optimism regarding the work needed on his technical issues shows a proper major league mindset. But the concerns might be deeper than what appears on the surface.

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Luis Gil’s swing-and-miss decline raises long-term role questions

Gil won the AL Rookie of the Year award in 2024. He managed 171 Ks, allowing 104 hits and 60 runs in 29 starts for the Yankees. Gil’s 15-7 record and 1.19 WHIP earned him the elite status. But the journey beyond the 2024 regular season has mostly been a downhill run for the RHP.

He started two postseason games in the same year, securing a 6.75 ERA. Luis Gil was sidelined for the majority of 2025 due to his lat strain. He had only 11 starts, joining late in the season. He managed 41 outs, allowing 23 runs. But his postseason ERA remained the same as in 2024, with just 1 game played.

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Gil started this year in the minor league after the manager went with his 4-man rotation plan. That was a strategic move, and he was called back on April 10. However, his declining velocity and reduced number of strikeouts have forced the same fate on him again.

An average of 95.4 mph fastball doesn’t look too bad on paper. But his two-run homer off the Astros’ Isaac Paredes came on his 94.8-mph sinker. His lack of whiff might result in a longer-than-15-day stint in the minor league, at least till Gil shows some solid improvement.

The Yankees are on top of the AL East with an 18-10 record, and their 4-man rotation hasn’t failed them. With Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodón expected to return soon, Luis Gil might be the odd man out, even with improved stats.