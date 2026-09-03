Yankees’ 27YO Star Accidentally Hits Crew Member as He’s Carted Off Mid-Game, Quickly Apologizes

Silence descended on Angel Stadium on Wednesday night as a foul ball off the bat of New York Yankees designated hitter Ben Rice went awry. Within seconds, the lighthearted game-day atmosphere turned heavy with concern and panic, as players and trainers gathered around the first-base camera well.

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In the top of the sixth, the Yankees were leading 1-0 with two outs when Rice stepped up to the plate. He battled Los Angeles Angels pitcher Reid Detmers for nine pitches before flying out to end the inning. Rice hit five foul balls during the at-bat, but it took only one to cause the mishap.

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The line drive left Rice’s bat at 79.5 mph and traveled down the first-base line before striking the photographer inside the camera well. The low line drive went right through the far opening to the stairs in the Yankees dugout and plunked the photographer.

“Ben Rice checks on a photographer after accidentally hitting him with a foul ball,” Sportsnet wrote on X.

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The accident brought the game to a halt as Mike Schuck, the Yankees’ director of sports medicine and rehabilitation, and other medical staff tended to the injured man, identified as Steven Park. Meanwhile, a visibly concerned Rice stood beside the camera well, with helmet and bat in hand, waiting for an update.

While Schuck tended to the photographer, the Yankees’ head trainer, Tim Lentych, called for the cart.

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After a few minutes, the photographer, now wearing a neck collar, was able to walk out of the camera well on his own power. On the way to the medical cart, usually used to transport injured players off the field, he even shook hands with Rice.

Play resumed after ten minutes, while Angels lefty Reid Detmers threw a few warm-up pitches. Rice ultimately flew out to center field on the ninth pitch of his at-bat. In the seventh inning, Grissom homered for the Angels to tie the score, and the game went into extra innings.

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In the top of the tenth, Luke Murphy loaded the bases after allowing a single to Jose Caballero. He then retired Luis Garcia Jr.

Then, the inning imploded on him.

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Murphy allowed consecutive RBI singles, giving the Yankees a 6-1 lead. Moisés Ballesteros launched a two-run home run in the bottom half, but the Angels failed to gain any momentum.

The Yankees won the game 6-3.

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Coming back, an Angels representative said that the photographer, who was working for Sports Tribune as a freelancer, had received proper medical attention. He was okay, though still under treatment. Ben Rice was sure relieved to hear that.

“Very relieved,” the Yankees 27-year-old star said, per New York Sports Post. “I saw it; he definitely was not ready for any kind of impact there, he was looking the other direction. I wasn’t sure how square it hit him in the head, but definitely a scary scene, so happy to hear he’s OK.”

The kindness of Ben Rice is not unknown, of course!

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In March, Rice went on a philanthropic campaign, No Kid Hungry, with Ben’s Original, a brand part of Mars. The partnership helped provide access to up to 22,000 meals for kids facing food insecurity, inspired by the number 22 on Ben Rice’s jersey. For every big play Ben Rice makes this season, Ben’s Original will donate to No Kid Hungry to help kids access up to 22,000 meals.

The profession of a sports photographer is definitely not an easy task. It is a fast-paced blend of long hours, constant anticipation, and quick-reflex shooting across a grueling 162-game season.

Photographers typically arrive at the stadium three hours before game time to clear security, pick up media credentials, and drop gear in the media room. Before fans fill the stands, they scout shooting locations and head field-side for batting practice. They work from designated spots during the game, like the photo well near home plate or high up in the stands. And guess the equipment!

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Heavy telephoto lenses (such as 400mm or 500mm setups) on monopods, tracking fast-moving plays where pitches cross the plate at 90 to 100 mph. Constant focus is required because a single lapse in attention means missing a home run celebration or a slide into home plate. Probably that’s why this uncalled-for incident happened. Checking his August 14 captures at Angel Stadium during a game between the Kansas City Royals and Angels may give you an idea of how invested he stays in the game. Here.

We hope Steven Park gets well soon and returns to the field as early as possible, doing what he loves. But how shocking it is to see that an almost similar incident happened on Tuesday afternoon.

Arizona Diamondbacks were practicing in the bullpen before their game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Ketel Marte hit a 113 mph home run, and it struck a ground crew member. The 2B immediately rushed toward the bullpen mound to check on him.

While other staff and crew members were attending to the injured, Marte stood there to make sure he was okay. The crew member got up, sat on a nearby chair, and later seemed all right. A relieved Marte shook his hand.

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Be it the Yankees’ DH or the D’Backs’ 2B, baseball players have shown time and again why the sport is a romantic one.