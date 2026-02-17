Yankees’ 28th World Series Dream Hangs by a Thread as Brian Cashman Faces Harsh Label Despite Bellinger– Goldschmidt Boost

MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Detroit Tigers at New York Yankees, Jul 31, 2017 Bronx, NY, USA New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman speaks with the media before a game against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees today traded for Oakland Athletics pitcher Sonny Gray at the MLB trade deadline. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports, 31.07.2017 17:03:00, 10189815, MLB, NPStrans, Brian Cashman, Detroit Tigers, Oakland Athletics, Yankee Stadium, New York Yankees, Sonny Gray PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBradxPennerx 10189815

MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Detroit Tigers at New York Yankees, Jul 31, 2017 Bronx, NY, USA New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman speaks with the media before a game against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees today traded for Oakland Athletics pitcher Sonny Gray at the MLB trade deadline. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports, 31.07.2017 17:03:00, 10189815, MLB, NPStrans, Brian Cashman, Detroit Tigers, Oakland Athletics, Yankee Stadium, New York Yankees, Sonny Gray PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBradxPennerx 10189815

The New York Yankees and Brian Cashman have been repeatedly accused of ‘running it back’ this season. Even their most exciting moves fell flat when it came to keeping the hopes of their 28 World Series dream alive.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Yankees have been on a World Series drought since 2009. Yet, Cashman brought back almost the same team as last year, the one that lost to Toronto in the ALDS.

ADVERTISEMENT

He re-signed Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt – the Yankees’ most talked about moves. But even then, analyst Robbie Hyde, along with fans, is not convinced, as he labels Cashman’s offseason moves for the Yankees as “losers” in an episode of MLB Offseason Winners & Losers.

“Something just feels missing. Where’s that Yankee splash we’re all used to seeing? Where’s that Brian Cashman bravado we’ve seen time and time again?” noted Hyde.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, bringing back the same team as 2025 should not necessarily mean it’s all bad.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Not only Bellinger or Goldschmidt, but they also signed Ryan Weathers. With Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodón scheduled to make their comebacks this year, the Yankees ideally make a good team. Yet, overall, their offseason appeared rather quiet.

Per Hyde, “They did bring back Cody Bellinger, which was great. But I would have liked to see them add more to the team.”

ADVERTISEMENT

After the signing of Bellinger, Cashman had argued that the Yankees have a ‘championship-winning caliber’ roster. He had also pushed back against the notion of the Yankees ‘running it back.’ But it does not solve the problems in the rotation, which became ineffective without Gerrit Cole and the bullpen.

Though these are all speculations, and maybe a returning Cole can bring back the Yankees’ lost glory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Belli himself has shared his own views on the signing.

Bellinger’s “no-brainer decision”

ADVERTISEMENT

2025 was Cody Bellinger’s first season with the Yankees. And now, after officially coming to the team for his second season, Belli has opened up about the rather long negotiation.

Imago MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Wildcard-Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees Oct 1, 2025 Bronx, New York, USA New York Yankees left fielder Cody Bellinger 35 reacts after flying out during the third inning against the Boston Red Sox during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Bronx Yankee Stadium New York USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBradxPennerx 20251001_bd_ae5_025

On Monday, Bellinger told the media that he was in constant touch with agent Scott Boras. In fact, he acknowledged that he enjoyed the process till the deal was finalized.

“You know, you work your whole life to be in a situation like that, and so you never want to sell yourself short, right? And you know, I enjoy the process. Understand the wants and needs,” reflected Bellinger.

Cashman signed Bellinger out of free agency on a five-year, $162.5 million contract. And SNY reported Belli’s comments on X.

“And ultimately, obviously, when the decision came, it was, you know, a no-brainer for me, and I’m grateful to be back.”

In his first season with the Yankees, Bellinger hit 29 home runs and logged a batting average of .272 with 98 RBIs. He was an essential part of the team that finished with a 94-68 record in the regular season.

This time, he’s simply a staunch Yankee, as the 30-year-old even refused his WBC invitation, “owning it to the Stienbrenners.”