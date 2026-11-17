The New York Yankees may have found a way to keep their bullpen among MLB’s elite, but retaining the right arms could prove more challenging than expected. Despite posting the second-best bullpen ERA in 2026 at 3.13, the Bronx Bombers have watched nearly their entire late-inning core enter free agency. While Tim Hill and Brent Headrick remain possible returnees, David Bednar’s future presents the biggest dilemma.

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The Yankees have already extended a qualifying offer worth $23.15 million for one year to the closer who converted 35 of 39 save opportunities in 2026, but Bednar has yet to commit. With Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline approaching, New York faces a costly decision: risk losing its closer or enter a multi-year bidding war with rival suitors.

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“By 4 p.m. Tuesday, the Yankees will have either filled one big bullpen hole or gotten the message that they will need to pony up for multiple years to keep their closer,” the New York Post’s Greg Joyce reported.

The Yankees face a critical 40-man roster deadline on Tuesday, directly impacting how they shape their bullpen depth. Any eligible prospect left off the 40-man roster by that cutoff can be selected by another club in the Rule 5 Draft, forcing New York to balance protecting young arms against keeping roster spots open for free-agent relievers.

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Losing Bednar would be too costly for the Yankees. “He’s a cool customer,” general manager Brian Cashman said. “We’ve been very lucky over the course of time, for the most part, to have somebody with a strong presence and great leadership to lead out there, and he checked all those boxes along with the performance. So I’ve had some good additions. I’ve had some not-so-good additions. He’s been a good addition so far, and hopefully we find a way to keep him, so I can worry about surrounding him with more quality individuals that our manager can turn to late in the game to try to close things out.”

Just when the Yankees failed to perform to the desired level in 2026, Bednar converted 35 of 39 save opportunities (89.7%) while posting a 2.47 ERA, a 1.04 WHIP, and 76 strikeouts across 69.1 innings pitched. After a shaky start in spring, he surrendered only seven earned runs after May 19.

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Since arriving at the 2025 trade deadline from Pittsburgh, Bednar has thrived, recording a 2.39 ERA and 45 saves in 86 regular-season appearances alongside a 1.00 ERA across nine postseason innings.

Moreover, the depleting bullpen offers another concern for New York. Apart from Bednar, Paul Blackburn also entered free agency. So far, the Yankees could retain Tim Hill, whose ERA climbed to 4.60 in 2026. Headrick is the other one retained. So, losing Bednar means the Yankees lost their dominant bullpen ahead of the new season.

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The Yankees can still pursue Bednar in free agency, but they need to compete with some cash-rich teams like the Mets. On the other hand, the Yankees can pursue other options if Bednar gets away.

The Yankees’ alternatives could also work wonders

Adrián Morejón could be a front-runner. Entering his age-28 season, Morejón is the top overall reliever on the 2026–27 market after posting a 2.83 ERA with 107 strikeouts in 86 innings for the Padres. New York pursued him at the trade deadline and could deploy him as either a dominant closer or a multi-inning fireman.

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Raisel Iglesias brings extensive ninth-inning experience and provides a proven right-handed anchor if New York prefers a traditional late-inning stopper. Then, fresh off a World Series title with Milwaukee, Trevor Megill is entering his final year of team control. Trading for him would give the Yankees a proven closer without locking them into a risky multi-year contract for a reliever in his thirties.

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So, options are there for the Yankees, but keeping Bednar is the top priority for the franchise. The dilemma is how to retain him and how much to spend on a reliever.

