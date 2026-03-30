Yankees’ 2X World Series Champion Passes Away With Heart and Kidney Illness at 71; MLB World in Mourning

It is never easy to talk about a legend passing away. Many of us might not have seen them on the diamond, but when you win a championship with a team, you will become a crucial part of that team’s history. And one such New York Yankees legend has left us today.

The Seattle Mariners reported saying, “We’re saddened by the loss of former… pitcher Ken Clay. We send our thoughts and condolences to his loved ones.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Ken Clay died at 71 in Lynchburg, Virginia, due to heart and kidney issues, confirmed. Across five seasons, he made 111 appearances and won 2 titles with the New York Yankees in 1977-78. In the 1978 ALCS opener, he escaped bases loaded, throwing 3⅔ scoreless innings for a save.

ADVERTISEMENT

He appeared in 3 Series games, allowing a three-run homer to Davey Lopes versus the Los Angeles Dodgers. Overall, he finished 10-24 with 3 saves, 4.68 ERA, including 36 starts in the majors.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing piece…