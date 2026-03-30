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Yankees’ 2X World Series Champion Passes Away With Heart and Kidney Illness at 71; MLB World in Mourning

Karthik Sri Hari KC

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Mar 30, 2026 | 3:59 PM EDT

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Yankees’ 2X World Series Champion Passes Away With Heart and Kidney Illness at 71; MLB World in Mourning

Karthik Sri Hari KC

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Mar 30, 2026 | 3:59 PM EDT

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It is never easy to talk about a legend passing away. Many of us might not have seen them on the diamond, but when you win a championship with a team, you will become a crucial part of that team’s history. And one such New York Yankees legend has left us today.

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The Seattle Mariners reported saying, “We’re saddened by the loss of former… pitcher Ken Clay. We send our thoughts and condolences to his loved ones.”

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Ken Clay died at 71 in Lynchburg, Virginia, due to heart and kidney issues, confirmed. Across five seasons, he made 111 appearances and won 2 titles with the New York Yankees in 1977-78. In the 1978 ALCS opener, he escaped bases loaded, throwing 3⅔ scoreless innings for a save.

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He appeared in 3 Series games, allowing a three-run homer to Davey Lopes versus the Los Angeles Dodgers. Overall, he finished 10-24 with 3 saves, 4.68 ERA, including 36 starts in the majors.

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Karthik Sri Hari KC

1,446 Articles

Karthik Sri Hari KC is a baseball writer at EssentiallySports who reports from the MLB GameDay Desk. A former national-level baseball player, Karthik brings a player’s instincts combined with a journalist’s precision to his coverage of key moments across the league. Known as a stat specialist, he ranks among EssentiallySports’ top three MLB writers, delivering in-depth analysis that goes beyond numbers to highlight team and player strategies. Karthik’s athlete-informed perspective, shaped by years on the field, has earned him a place in the EssentiallySports Journalistic Excellence Program, our internal training initiative where writers develop their reporting and storytelling skills under industry experts. In addition to his writing, Karthik has experience creating educational content during internships, enhancing his research, writing, and communication skills.

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