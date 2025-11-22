Yankees Urged to Ditch Kyle Tucker and Cody Bellinger with $340M Blockbuster Pivot

San Diego’s $340 million bat isn’t even in free agency yet, but has teams like the Dodgers and Blue Jays constantly keeping tabs. Now, YES Network’s Michael Kay suggests that he can be a good choice for the New York Yankees amid all the back and forth surrounding Kyle Tucker and Cody Bellinger negotiations.

Kay thinks the Yankees should pivot toward the Padres’ right fielder, Fernando Tatis Jr.

“If I’m the Yankees and I see the bidding for Bellinger gets over 30 million, I might have to tap out,” Kay stated during a recent broadcast.

He pointed out Bellinger’s inconsistency over the years, noting how the Dodgers non-tendered him after his MVP season and how the Cubs traded him for minimal return.

“Cody’s 30 years old. And let’s not forget, he’s had great years and he’s had really, really bad years.”

Kay then pivoted to his bold suggestion. “That’s when I make my pivot to Fernando Tatis Jr.”

The Yankees find themselves at a crossroads this offseason.

Bellinger has opted out of his contract, seeking around $30 million annually in free agency. Meanwhile, Kyle Tucker has become the top free agent, projected for a 10-year deal worth about $400 million after a strong 2025 season with the Cubs, where he hit 22 home runs and had 73 RBIs. He put decent numbers this season, batting .272 with 29 home runs and 98 RBIs. However, his agent, Scott Boras, is pushing for a long-term deal that would require the Yankees to outbid several ballclubs.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is still under his big 14-year, $340 million contract, which he signed before the 2021 season. This deal keeps him with the San Diego Padres until 2034, giving him an average of about $32.4 million per year. And even though the Padres say Tatis is not for sale, rumors persist.

The team faces financial pressures from contracts for Xander Bogaerts and Manny Machado, leading some to wonder if they might need to trade Tatis in the future.

In 2025, Tatis played in 155 games, batting .268 with a .368 on-base percentage. He hit 25 home runs, drove in 71 runs, and stole 32 bases. Only 10 players in the major leagues achieved a combination of 25 home runs and 30 steals that year.

Tatis also won the Gold Glove and Platinum Glove awards for his outstanding defensive skills in right field.

Kay believes the 26-year-old superstar would waive his no-trade.

“He has a no trade clause through 2028. I think with his theatrical flair, he would waive that clause to go to the Yankees.”

However, getting Fernando Tatis Jr. won’t be easy for the Yankees.

They would need to create an appealing trade package featuring top prospects and possibly major league players, while also convincing the San Diego front office to reconsider their stance on trading Tatis. If Brian Cashman can do that, the NYY could secure a franchise cornerstone.

The market for elite outfielders is dynamic, and the Yankees’ direction on whether to pursue Tatis, re-sign Cody Bellinger, or target Kyle Tucker will be an interesting watch in the coming weeks.

But beyond the star-chasing, the Yankees face mounting pressure over their internal roster decisions, too.

Offseason drama builds in the Pinstripes

The NYY are already feeling the heat from their personnel choices. Keeping Anthony Volpe, despite his less-than-stellar batting average, and extending Trent Grisham. These decision limits chances for up-and-coming players, and fans called it out.

Simultaneously, two of the organization’s most promising young players, Jasson Dominguez and Spencer Jones, get caught in a crowded field.

Dominguez has already made his debut, and he’s widely regarded as a player who will be a mainstay in the outfield for years to come. Jones has secured a spot on the 40-man roster after putting up good numbers in the minors. However, with resources allocated and veteran players in the 26-man roster, it won’t be easy to get a chance.

These moves turn the offseason into a compelling narrative. The clubhouse moves are under scrutiny, with fans and analysts questioning whether the team is improving or not. The looming decision around Volpe and Grisham’s acceptance of the qualifying offer suggests that Dominguez and Jones may need to wait for their opportunities.

The Yankees have kept their veteran players, while promising prospects are stuck in a logjam. Now, the front office is grappling with how much further they can wait.