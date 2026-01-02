Yankees Urged to Target 26YO Nationals Star as Astros’ Tatsuya Imai Move Sparks Major World Series Alarm

The New York Yankees are looking bad right now. Their offseason seems to be moving from bad to worse. They have not made one big signing, and the one signing that might have given a big boost just went away to the Houston Astros.

And with Tatsuya Imai off the table, there are not many good options left, but one of the good options left is MacKenzie Gore.

“The Yankees were popping up a lot for Tatsuya Imai, but now that he’s off the board,” pointed out Robbie Hyde. “So, maybe they pivot towards the trademark… someone like MacKenzie Gore could make some sense, someone that they would have for the next couple of years.”

The Yankees’ decision to pass on Tatsuya Imai left a major gap in an already thin rotation. Imai posted a 2.38 ERA with 174 strikeouts over three seasons in Japan, supporting the projected 63 million contract. Missing him forces New York to rely on uncertain health timelines for Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon.

In context, the choice highlighted a risk that could directly affect the team’s early-season performance and depth.

The 2025 season exposed how critical rotation issues can derail the Yankees’ ambitions, even with a powerful offense. Max Fried and Carlos Rodón both slumped midseason, raising the pitching staff’s ERA and stressing the bullpen. One-run games became a liability, as Devin Williams struggled with seven blown saves and six losses.

These gaps illustrated that a dependable starter like Imai could have stabilized innings and reduced pressure on younger pitchers.

Imago MLB, Baseball Herren, USA New York Mets at Washington Nationals Aug 21, 2025 Washington, District of Columbia, USA Washington Nationals starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore 1 reacts after giving up a leadoff home run to New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor 12 during the first inning at Nationals Park. Washington Nationals Park District of Columbia USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBradxMillsx 20250821_dbm_au3_004

The Yankees’ management faces added weight from 16 consecutive years without a World Series, aiming to end the Dodgers’ dominance.

Despite having payroll flexibility, no moves so far have signaled a serious push toward championship contention. Now, pursuing MacKenzie Gore offers a chance to show commitment while addressing rotation needs effectively.

Gore posted a 3.82 ERA with 191 strikeouts last season, projecting a $4.7 million salary under team control next year.

Adding Gore could cover starts until Cole and Rodón return and protect younger arms from overuse.

The rotation to start will likely include Fried, Luis Gil, Will Warren, and Cam Schlittler, with placeholder options for depth. The gamble lies in relying on an adjustment period for Gore, yet he brings proven mid-rotation stability.

For New York, acquiring MacKenzie Gore could solve immediate innings problems while signaling intent to compete at the highest level.

After missing Imai, the New York Yankees now face a clear fork: act decisively or drift. Targeting MacKenzie Gore would signal intent; depth matters more than patience this season alone. If Cole and Rodon return strong, restraint looks smart; if not, silence looks negligent.

The Yankees need more depth in their pitching

The New York Yankees are rolling into 2026 with Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodón, and a lineup of arms that have more injury history than highlight reels. Spring Training looms, and the looming question isn’t how hard they throw, it’s who will still be standing when the season starts. Depth isn’t optional; it’s survival, and right now, the roster reads like a trust fall waiting to happen.

The Yankees enter 2026 with Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodón, and a pitching staff that has struggled with injuries consistently.

Four of their top six pitchers needed season-ending UCL surgery before the end of 2025, creating concern for any early-season ramp-up. Spring Training remains the period where arms are most vulnerable, making depth an urgent necessity for the rotation.

Currently, Paul Blackburn, Elmer Rodriguez, and Brendan Beck are the team’s emergency options, none of whom have established Major League starter track records. Blackburn excelled in relief with a 3.25 xFIP and 24.6 percent strikeout rate, but the Yankees view him as a reliever, not a starter.

Rodriguez has only one Triple-A start, and Beck’s fastball sits 91–92 MPH with limited pitch variety, making the plan thin and risky.

Justin Hagenman and Germán Márquez could provide critical rotation depth if added before Spring Training. Hagenman threw four consistent pitches in the big leagues with two Minor League options and is valued around $2.5 million, making him a flexible acquisition.

Márquez still sits at 95 MPH on his fastball with a strong curve, and a Minor League deal could allow adjustments away from Coors Field, giving the Yankees safer options if early-season injuries strike.

Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodón can’t carry the Yankees if injuries strike early in Spring Training. Adding Hagenman or Márquez isn’t optional; it’s essential to avoid another rotation crisis scenario. Without real depth, the Bronx Bombers risk turning Opening Day into a guessing game of who actually makes starts.