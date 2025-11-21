Yankees Vet Sends Tarik Skubal Message to Brian Cashman as Tigers Star Breaks Silence on $400M Future

The Yankees led the league in total runs this year, but their ERA told a different story as they ranked just 14th. So, that makes it pretty clear which area needs attention going into next season. Still, all the buzz around Kyle Tucker and Cody Bellinger has fans laser-focused on landing one of them. And in the hype, people seem to be overlooking the bigger need…

The Yankees need a dependable starting pitcher to pair with Gerrit Cole. Former outfielder Cameron Maybin pointed this out and even floated a pitcher who could completely reshape the Yankees’ rotation, especially if they strike out on Tucker or Bellinger.

“Tucker and Bellinger will shake up somebody’s offseason, but the move that would take over the entire league is the Yankees going to get Skubal,” Maybin shared via X.

Well, there’s a clear reason the Yankees would want to go after Skubal. The 28-year-old lefty is heading into the final year of team control in 2026 before he can hit free agency. And if he reaches the open market, he might blow past Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s $325 million deal. He’s reportedly turned down extension offers from Detroit, a pretty strong hint that he wants to test free agency.

So, that’s why trading him with a year left, while he’s at his absolute peak, makes sense for the Tigers.

And for the Yankees? They’d be landing a guy who posted 5.1 bWAR over his first four seasons, then exploded for 6.4 in 2024 and 6.5 in 2025 on his way to back-to-back AL Cy Young Awards. As Cameron Maybin put it, “Imagine pairing him with a healthy Sandy Alcantara in the Bronx, along with Fried, Cole, Rodon. That is a playoff nightmare for every lineup in baseball.”

But there’s a catch: if the Yankees chase Skubal, the dream of signing Tucker or Bellinger pretty much evaporates. Why? Because, as per MLB insider Buster Olney, “Skubal is set to land $400 million after next season.”

So, a $400 million commitment likely rules out bringing in Tucker or Bellinger. Meanwhile, Skubal himself has said he’s not exactly pushing for a trade: “It’s not like I want to be traded… so why am I even in these conversations?” So, with a year to go before free agency, he may not want to give up the comfort he has in Detroit.

Still, Maybin argues that with a little more urgency, the Yankees could avoid repeating the Yoshinobu Yamamoto miss, and finally fix the part of the roster that needs it most.

The Yankees might need to drain out their farm for Skubal

The Yankees might eventually have to shell out $400 million for Skubal once he hits free agency… But what would it cost just to trade for his final year of team control right now? According to Jim Bowden of The Athletic, a projected Yankees–Tigers deal would send four players to Detroit: top outfield prospect Spencer Jones and right-handers Carlos Lagrange, Will Warren, and Bryce Cunningham!!!

“(The Yankees’) rotation is a strength, but adding Skubal would keep the rotation elite while Cole and Rodon are out and would give them a year to make a case to Skubal as to why he should re-sign with them.”

Notably, Jones has sky-high potential if he can cut down his strikeouts, and the pitchers aren’t throw-ins either. Lagrange, in particular, has been touching 100-plus mph and racked up 168 strikeouts in 120 innings this season. So yes, landing Skubal would be a major win for the Yankees, but giving up that much young talent could sting down the road. It’s the classic gamble: go all-in for now, or risk watching the future slip away.